ETV Bharat / state

Scientific Caste Census Vital For Uplifting Other Backward Classes, Says Congress's OBC Wing Chief

Lucknow: As politics is heating up in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Congress is gearing up for a powerful poll campaign, banking on senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. ETV Bharat spoke to Anil ‘Jaihind’ Yadav, National Chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Other Backward Classes (OBC) wing, who outlined the party’s election blueprint and key agendas, including issues concerning other backward classes.

​Excerpts

On the Caste Census Column

An accurate count of OBCs is simply impossible without a dedicated column in the Census 2027 document. A drop-down menu must accompany the column as well to ensure precise data; otherwise, we risk repeating the mistakes of the 2011 exercise. Back then, a lack of structured categorisation resulted in a chaotic dataset listing 46.7 lakh (4.67 million) separate caste categories, making it impossible to formulate targeted welfare policies.

There is also the critical issue of sub-categorisation raised by Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). If a community making up just 3% of the population is fragmented into 600 sub-groups, their individual representation shrinks to a negligible decimal. They would end up with nothing. This is exactly why our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is fighting this battle. He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the caste census be conducted scientifically.

In this 21st-century era of Artificial Intelligence and advanced IT infrastructure, we must leverage technology to execute a methodical census. Only then can we design effective policies to uplift backward and extremely backward communities who have been left behind for centuries, finally bringing them to a level playing field.

On Election Strategy for Backward Classes

Our primary focus centres on this because Rahul Gandhi has championed the cause of the caste census. It serves as a societal X-ray, revealing exactly which communities have been left behind. It is a nation's duty to bring those marginalised groups up to a level playing field. We advocate for a scientific caste census, utilising the exact same systematic method already employed for SC and ST enumerations.

The list of castes already exists; in fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own Ministry of Social Justice has stated that they possess it. When the Census Commissioner questioned the source of this list, the response highlighted an affidavit that the Modi government itself submitted to the Supreme Court on September 21, 2021. That affidavit explained that the 2011 census relied on open-ended questions instead of a drop-down menu, resulting in a chaotic count of 4.67 million separate caste categories—a method the Modi government itself deemed flawed. I fail to understand why they are repeating that same mistake today.

There are ‘Manuvadi’ forces at play behind the scenes that control the government's approach. They want to fragment communities, suppress accurate caste data, and ensure that the true educational and economic status of these backward classes remains hidden from the public.