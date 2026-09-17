Scientific Caste Census Vital For Uplifting Other Backward Classes, Says Congress's OBC Wing Chief
A scientific caste census with a dedicated column is vital for creating precise, effective welfare policies for OBCs, Anil 'Jaihind' Yadav tells Akhil Pandey.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Lucknow: As politics is heating up in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Congress is gearing up for a powerful poll campaign, banking on senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. ETV Bharat spoke to Anil ‘Jaihind’ Yadav, National Chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Other Backward Classes (OBC) wing, who outlined the party’s election blueprint and key agendas, including issues concerning other backward classes.
Excerpts
On the Caste Census Column
An accurate count of OBCs is simply impossible without a dedicated column in the Census 2027 document. A drop-down menu must accompany the column as well to ensure precise data; otherwise, we risk repeating the mistakes of the 2011 exercise. Back then, a lack of structured categorisation resulted in a chaotic dataset listing 46.7 lakh (4.67 million) separate caste categories, making it impossible to formulate targeted welfare policies.
There is also the critical issue of sub-categorisation raised by Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). If a community making up just 3% of the population is fragmented into 600 sub-groups, their individual representation shrinks to a negligible decimal. They would end up with nothing. This is exactly why our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is fighting this battle. He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the caste census be conducted scientifically.
In this 21st-century era of Artificial Intelligence and advanced IT infrastructure, we must leverage technology to execute a methodical census. Only then can we design effective policies to uplift backward and extremely backward communities who have been left behind for centuries, finally bringing them to a level playing field.
On Election Strategy for Backward Classes
Our primary focus centres on this because Rahul Gandhi has championed the cause of the caste census. It serves as a societal X-ray, revealing exactly which communities have been left behind. It is a nation's duty to bring those marginalised groups up to a level playing field. We advocate for a scientific caste census, utilising the exact same systematic method already employed for SC and ST enumerations.
The list of castes already exists; in fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own Ministry of Social Justice has stated that they possess it. When the Census Commissioner questioned the source of this list, the response highlighted an affidavit that the Modi government itself submitted to the Supreme Court on September 21, 2021. That affidavit explained that the 2011 census relied on open-ended questions instead of a drop-down menu, resulting in a chaotic count of 4.67 million separate caste categories—a method the Modi government itself deemed flawed. I fail to understand why they are repeating that same mistake today.
There are ‘Manuvadi’ forces at play behind the scenes that control the government's approach. They want to fragment communities, suppress accurate caste data, and ensure that the true educational and economic status of these backward classes remains hidden from the public.
On Pre-Poll Alliances & On Ticket Seekers
Any party that stands for social justice, believes in secularism, and seeks the upliftment of Dalits and backward classes is welcome into our fold. They will certainly be embraced; there is absolutely no doubt about that.
I am also hearing rumours of BJP leaders planning to join Congress, but I cannot confirm them at this stage. However, leaders who weren’t even part of such speculation have already left the BJP to join us, starting with former BJP MLC Hira Thakur. You know how a light drizzle precedes a heavy downpour? That initial phase has begun.
Genuine leaders who support social justice and want equality for Dalits and backward classes will naturally gravitate toward us. Many inside the BJP are restless and distressed due to the 'Manuvadi' control prevailing there. Since I have championed the caste census, several BJP leaders have quietly told me that I am doing excellent work. They say, ‘We cannot speak up ourselves, but if you keep pushing with this courage, it will create the pressure needed to get the job done.’
On Candidate Funding & Ticket Criteria
The BJP has not denied tickets to anyone yet, but leaders are still crossing over to the Congress. This sense of suffocation is not about missing out on tickets—that argument only holds weight if someone leaves after the candidate list is announced. Those joining us now are doing so because they genuinely align with our policies, principles, and our vision for societal upliftment.
There may have been isolated exceptions in the past, but that approach will not work this time. Politics requires a lifetime of dedication. Expenses—like maintaining vehicles, running offices, and travelling—are incurred every single day of a five-year term, not just during elections.
The reality is that our survey teams are currently on the ground in every constituency to assess candidate visibility. Some leaders are invisible in their local areas but constantly hover around the party office, the state president, or the state in-charge.
My message to them is clear: if you lack visibility in your constituency, you will not show up in the party’s survey. And if you are not in the survey, you will not get a ticket. The party has decided that anyone wishing to contest must have functional committees at a minimum of 90% of the local polling booths. Candidates must submit these names and phone numbers, and we will conduct random verification checks. If an aspirant fails to establish these booth committees, they will simply not be allowed to contest.
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