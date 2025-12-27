ETV Bharat / state

Science Teacher Demonstrates That Real Teaching Goes Beyond Books And Classrooms

Machilipatnam: A dedicated science teacher from a government school in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh has demonstrated that real teaching goes beyond classrooms and textbooks. Bommidi Someswara Rao, a science teacher at Gundupalem Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School in Bandar mandal, is known for not only encouraging his students to innovate but also for personally competing and winning accolades at state and national-level science exhibitions.

Recently, a model designed by him qualified for the South India level competition in the teacher's category. His innovation has drawn attention for its simplicity, low cost and practical use for farmers and construction workers.

Someswara Rao pointed out that farmers face several difficulties while sieving grains, especially due to the high cost of labour and the lack of electricity in rural areas. To address this problem, he designed a grain sieving device that works without electricity. The model involves attaching a sieve to a bicycle using ball bearings. When the bicycle is pedalled, the sieve vibrates, separating grains from chaff, stones and other unwanted materials.

This device can be used not only for agricultural purposes like sieving black gram, but also for construction work, particularly for sieving sand.