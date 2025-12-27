Science Teacher Demonstrates That Real Teaching Goes Beyond Books And Classrooms
Bommidi Someswara Rao of Gundupalem ZP High School in Bandar mandal is known for encouraging his students to innovate.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
Machilipatnam: A dedicated science teacher from a government school in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh has demonstrated that real teaching goes beyond classrooms and textbooks. Bommidi Someswara Rao, a science teacher at Gundupalem Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School in Bandar mandal, is known for not only encouraging his students to innovate but also for personally competing and winning accolades at state and national-level science exhibitions.
Recently, a model designed by him qualified for the South India level competition in the teacher's category. His innovation has drawn attention for its simplicity, low cost and practical use for farmers and construction workers.
Someswara Rao pointed out that farmers face several difficulties while sieving grains, especially due to the high cost of labour and the lack of electricity in rural areas. To address this problem, he designed a grain sieving device that works without electricity. The model involves attaching a sieve to a bicycle using ball bearings. When the bicycle is pedalled, the sieve vibrates, separating grains from chaff, stones and other unwanted materials.
This device can be used not only for agricultural purposes like sieving black gram, but also for construction work, particularly for sieving sand.
Someswara Rao said, "Sieving four tonnes of sand normally costs around Rs. 4,000. With this bicycle-based device, the same work can be completed by two people within just six hours, significantly reducing labour costs and effort."
Someswara Rao's journey began in 2005 when he joined as a teacher in Mallavolu village of Guduru mandal. He worked there until 2015 while consistently motivating his students to participate in science exhibitions.
In 2006, his students qualified for the state-level science exhibition for the first time. They repeated this success in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2015, earning appreciation for their innovative projects. Since 2015, Someswara Rao has been working at Gundupalem ZP High School. Here too, his commitment to nurturing scientific thinking has yielded remarkable results. In 2018, his students once again qualified for the state-level exhibition. Notably, during the 2022–23 Inspire Manak competitions, projects guided by him reached the national level.
His latest achievement has added another feather to his cap. Someswara Rao has himself qualified for the national level competition, surprising his colleagues and students alike. The local people and Education Department officials say that his journey stands as a powerful example of how a teacher can inspire students by leading from the front while blending innovation, encouragement and competition to create a lasting impact.
