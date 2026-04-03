Schools To Display Photos Of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh: Rajasthan Education Minister
Madan Dilawar said the photographs will showcase bravery and patriotism of women in armed forces and inspire the younger generation.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar has urged schools to put up photographs of Indian Army officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who played an important role during Operation Sindoor, to inspire students by showcasing bravery and patriotism of women in the armed forces.
The minister, himself, launched the initiative from the Secretariat in Jaipur by putting up photographs of the two officers at his office.
Dilawar said this is not just a formality, but an attempt to instill a spirit of patriotism, courage and conscientiousness among students. "Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are the heroes of our country. The younger generation should take inspiration from them so their photographs must be put up in schools," he said.
Instead of allocating government funds for this initiative, the education minister has appealed to the villagers and School Management Committees (SMC) to cooperate in this work. "Photographs should be put up from the available budget and if required, funds should be collected from public assistance, and community participation should be promoted at the rural level," he added.
The minister further said that Operation Sindoor and the bravery of these officers should be included in the school curriculum so that students know about the role of women in the Indian Army, their patriotism and leadership skills. He clarified that under the National Education Policy (NEP), consideration is on to include Operation Sindoor in the curriculum to foster better understanding of military history among students.
The two officers had played a prominent role in Operation Sindoor, launched targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan on May 7, 2025 in retaliation against Pahalgam terror attack, and had also led the media briefings.
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