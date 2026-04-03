ETV Bharat / state

Schools To Display Photos Of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh: Rajasthan Education Minister

Jaipur: Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar has urged schools to put up photographs of Indian Army officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who played an important role during Operation Sindoor, to inspire students by showcasing bravery and patriotism of women in the armed forces.

The minister, himself, launched the initiative from the Secretariat in Jaipur by putting up photographs of the two officers at his office.

Dilawar said this is not just a formality, but an attempt to instill a spirit of patriotism, courage and conscientiousness among students. "Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh are the heroes of our country. The younger generation should take inspiration from them so their photographs must be put up in schools," he said.