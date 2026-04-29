Schools Shut In 5 Mizoram Districts As Heavy Rain, Winds Lash State
Mizoram has been experiencing torrential rainfall accompanied by gusty winds since Monday, leaving a trail of destruction.
By PTI
Published : April 29, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Aizawl: All schools in Mizoram's Aizawl, Serchhip and Lunglei districts remained closed for a second day on Wednesday as heavy rain and gusty winds continued to batter the state.
Schools in the southern districts of Hnahthial and Lawngtlai, which had remained open on Tuesday, also ordered closure on Wednesday, school education director Angela Zothanpuii said.
Administrations in all five districts took the decision as a precautionary safety measure, she said. The Aizawl district administration said persistent downpours have significantly increased the risk of landslides, mudflows, rockfalls, and flash floods. Mizoram has been experiencing torrential rainfall accompanied by gusty winds since Monday, leaving a trail of destruction.
The State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department reported significant infrastructure damage, noting that over 70 houses, a few church halls, schools, and government buildings were damaged by storms between Monday and Tuesday.
However, no casualty has been reported to date, it said. India Meteorological Department (IMD) data said Aizawl recorded the highest rainfall at 57.8 mm over the last 24 hours. Other significantly affected areas included Mamit (47.5 mm), Khawzawl (35.5 mm), Serchhip (34.5 mm), and Siaha (34 mm).
The weather office has forecast continued heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, till Friday for Aizawl, Kolasib, Mamit, Champhai, and Serchhip. Additionally, winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph are expected in Kolasib on Wednesday and Aizawl on Thursday, it said.