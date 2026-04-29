ETV Bharat / state

Schools Shut In 5 Mizoram Districts As Heavy Rain, Winds Lash State

Aizawl: All schools in Mizoram's Aizawl, Serchhip and Lunglei districts remained closed for a second day on Wednesday as heavy rain and gusty winds continued to batter the state.

Schools in the southern districts of Hnahthial and Lawngtlai, which had remained open on Tuesday, also ordered closure on Wednesday, school education director Angela Zothanpuii said.

Administrations in all five districts took the decision as a precautionary safety measure, she said. The Aizawl district administration said persistent downpours have significantly increased the risk of landslides, mudflows, rockfalls, and flash floods. Mizoram has been experiencing torrential rainfall accompanied by gusty winds since Monday, leaving a trail of destruction.