Schools In Jalandhar Get Bomb Threats, Students Sent Home, Probe Underway
Students were evacuated and intensive searches were conducted. Jalandhar Police said no suspicious items were discovered.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Jalandhar: After Delhi and Amritsar, many schools in Jalandhar received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting action by police and emergency services. Nothing suspicious has been found till now, police said.
According to police, a threat was received on the school principal's email saying, the building would be blown up. The school administration alerted police and ordered immediate shutdown of the premises. The parents were asked to collect their children.
Authorities of Ivy World School and St Joseph School said after receiving the threat email they had acted promptly to ensure that the students leave for their homes as soon as possible. The children were called to the school playground, stating there was a power outage and so they were being sent home.
The incident triggered panic among parents, who said they were told to collect their wards from school citing some electricity faults. They reached the school and started collecting their children in the presence of police and school administration, parents said.
A family member of a student said, "My child studies in this school and we received a message to collect her so I came here running. The school did not tell us anything about the bomb threat. We got to know from social media."
Another parent said there were security lapses during the dispersal as no one was checked before entering or leaving the premises while collecting the children.
Police teams initiated a thorough search operation after evacuating the school building. ACP Sanjay Kumar said "The school administration had informed us that they had received an email this morning, which said that the school would be blown up with a bomb. The police inspected the premises after evacuating everybody. The bomb disposal squad team was also called. Students were first brought to the school grounds and then sent home with their parents."
ACP, Jalandhar Commissionerate, Pankaj Sharma said the school building and surrounding areas are being scanned but there is nothing to panic about. "School management had informed the DC of Jalandhar about the email, after police teams reached the school, and currently the threat email is being investigated," Sharma added.
Earlier, several schools in Delhi and Amritsar received hoax bomb threat emails. Police said it seems to be some mischief but considering the safety of the children, the case will not be taken lightly.
