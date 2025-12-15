ETV Bharat / state

Schools In Jalandhar Get Bomb Threats, Students Sent Home, Probe Underway

Jalandhar: After Delhi and Amritsar, many schools in Jalandhar received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting action by police and emergency services. Nothing suspicious has been found till now, police said.

According to police, a threat was received on the school principal's email saying, the building would be blown up. The school administration alerted police and ordered immediate shutdown of the premises. The parents were asked to collect their children.

Authorities of Ivy World School and St Joseph School said after receiving the threat email they had acted promptly to ensure that the students leave for their homes as soon as possible. The children were called to the school playground, stating there was a power outage and so they were being sent home.

The incident triggered panic among parents, who said they were told to collect their wards from school citing some electricity faults. They reached the school and started collecting their children in the presence of police and school administration, parents said.

A family member of a student said, "My child studies in this school and we received a message to collect her so I came here running. The school did not tell us anything about the bomb threat. We got to know from social media."