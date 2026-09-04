ETV Bharat / state

Schoolgirl Killed, Another Injured as Speeding Tractor-Trolley Runs Over Students in Punjab's Jagraon

Jagraon: A class 6 student died, and another girl was injured after a speeding tractor-trolley hit them at Sherpur Kalan village in Punjab's Jagraon.

The tragic incident occurred while they were coming back home from their government school after their classes were over. The name of the child who lost her life in this tragic incident is Amritpreet Kaur, while the one who was admitted to the hospital is Preet Kaur.

The family of the deceased girl and the injured girl have demanded immediate arrest of the tractor-trolley driver. "Two girls were returning home from school. Meanwhile, a speeding tractor-trolley driver was coming on the way. It struck both the girls. In this incident, one girl died, while the other girl is fighting for life,” a family member said.