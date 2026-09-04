Schoolgirl Killed, Another Injured as Speeding Tractor-Trolley Runs Over Students in Punjab's Jagraon
The incident occurred while they were coming back home from their government school after their classes were over.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:45 AM IST
Jagraon: A class 6 student died, and another girl was injured after a speeding tractor-trolley hit them at Sherpur Kalan village in Punjab's Jagraon.
The tragic incident occurred while they were coming back home from their government school after their classes were over. The name of the child who lost her life in this tragic incident is Amritpreet Kaur, while the one who was admitted to the hospital is Preet Kaur.
The family of the deceased girl and the injured girl have demanded immediate arrest of the tractor-trolley driver. "Two girls were returning home from school. Meanwhile, a speeding tractor-trolley driver was coming on the way. It struck both the girls. In this incident, one girl died, while the other girl is fighting for life,” a family member said.
According to the officials, the driver of the tractor-trolley had run away from the place immediately after the occurrence of the incident. The CCTV footage from the locality showed the speeding vehicle leaving the spot.
This was revealed by Dr Gursimran Singh from the Civil Hospital of the locality. The relatives of the victims have insisted that stringent measures be taken against the absconding driver. The local police have launched an investigation to locate the car and arrest the driver.
"A girl has died in this incident, and another girl has been injured. After providing first aid, she has been referred to another hospital for better treatment," Singh added.
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