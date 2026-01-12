ETV Bharat / state

Schoolgirl Raped, Thrown On Road In Rajasthan; Accused Absconding: Police

Bikaner: A schoolgirl was allegedly raped in the Napasar Police Station area of Bikaner, Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The incident took place last Tuesday (January 6), but the victim’s family filed a complaint with Napasar police on Sunday evening, they said.

According to officials, a case has been registered against the accused, after which the victim underwent a medical examination. “This will help the police to nab the culprits,” they said.

Citing the family’s complaint, the police said the victim knew one of the accused but not the other. “The two men forcibly abducted her in a car while she was on her way home from school and then fled,” police said.

Napasar Police Station Officer Sushma Rathore said the family also named the accused in the complaint and alleged that their daughter was abandoned after being raped. “When the victim left school for home, two men forcibly put her in a car and drove her around. During this time, she was raped. When the victim screamed, villagers chased the car, and the accused threw her on the road and fled,” he said.