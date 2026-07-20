ETV Bharat / state

Two Schoolchildren Killed, Six Injured After Chariot Comes In Contact With High-Tension Power Line In Jharkhand

An injured student being rushed to a hospital in Khunti district of Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Two government school students were killed, and six others sustained burn injuries in a tragic electrocution incident in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday after a chariot they were pushing came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line.

The incident occurred near Nidhivan Restaurant under the Torpa police station limits. According to officials, a chariot was parked near the roadside, and a group of schoolchildren began pushing it while playing. During the process, the chariot touched an overhead 11 kV high-tension electricity line, which caused a powerful electric current to pass through it.

Local residents shifted all eight injured children to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, doctors referred them to the Sadar Hospital for advanced medical care.