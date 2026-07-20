Two Schoolchildren Killed, Six Injured After Chariot Comes In Contact With High-Tension Power Line In Jharkhand
Local residents shifted all eight injured children to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, doctors referred them to the Sadar Hospital for advanced medical care.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Ranchi: Two government school students were killed, and six others sustained burn injuries in a tragic electrocution incident in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday after a chariot they were pushing came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension power line.
The incident occurred near Nidhivan Restaurant under the Torpa police station limits. According to officials, a chariot was parked near the roadside, and a group of schoolchildren began pushing it while playing. During the process, the chariot touched an overhead 11 kV high-tension electricity line, which caused a powerful electric current to pass through it.
Local residents shifted all eight injured children to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, doctors referred them to the Sadar Hospital for advanced medical care.
Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital, Dr Anand Oraon, confirmed that two of the children succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining six are undergoing treatment.
On receiving information about the incident, the Torpa Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the station in-charge, initiated an investigation.
Earlier this week, a 70-year-old contract worker was allegedly electrocuted at a Namma Metro construction site near Trinity Metro Station on M.G. Road in Bengaluru. Ulsoor police have registered a case against a contractor, site supervisors, and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials on the charge of causing death by negligence. The deceased was identified as Gurappa P., a resident of Mutturayaswamy Doddi near Bannerghatta.
Read More: