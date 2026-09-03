ETV Bharat / state

9 School Students Arrested In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi For Sexually Harassing Classmate Under POCSO

Thoothukudi: Nine students from a government higher secondary school in the Vilathikulam block of Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in sexually harassing a fellow student for the past year.

According to police, the victim, studying in intermediate classes, was subjected to sexual harassment and threats of future attacks by the accused students in case of any disclosure. Due to fear, the victim could not come forward and started facing several physical and psychological problems.

This matter came to light when one of the teachers of the school realised that the student was in bad health and probed into the issue. When the parents went to the school principal for help and requested him to take strict action against the culprits, he allegedly played it down.