9 School Students Arrested In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi For Sexually Harassing Classmate Under POCSO
According to police, the victim was subjected to sexual harassment and threats of future attacks by the accused students in case of any disclosure.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Nine students from a government higher secondary school in the Vilathikulam block of Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in sexually harassing a fellow student for the past year.
According to police, the victim, studying in intermediate classes, was subjected to sexual harassment and threats of future attacks by the accused students in case of any disclosure. Due to fear, the victim could not come forward and started facing several physical and psychological problems.
This matter came to light when one of the teachers of the school realised that the student was in bad health and probed into the issue. When the parents went to the school principal for help and requested him to take strict action against the culprits, he allegedly played it down.
He asked the parents not to "make a big issue" of this problem. Frustrated with this attitude of the school authorities, the parents filed a complaint at the Vilathikulam All Women’s Police Station. An inquiry conducted by police inspector Mangaiyarkarasi found that the nine students had been bullying the victim since last year. After the inquiry was conducted, the police booked a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.
All the accused students were arrested and brought before the Juvenile Justice Board in Thoothukudi, and later they were taken to the Children's Home in Tirunelveli. In a statement, the District Primary Education Office said counselling will be arranged for all the students in the school by the Child Welfare Committee so that the incident doesn’t take place in the future. Action against the school administration and teachers who tried to hide the matter will be taken after getting the report from the police officials.
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