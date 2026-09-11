ETV Bharat / state

School Thik Karo Campaign Flags Teacher Shortages, Poor Sanitation In Karnataka Government Schools

Bengaluru: After visiting more than 200 government schools across Karnataka, the School Thik Karo campaign has called for urgent action to address teacher shortages, poor sanitation and unsafe infrastructure. The CJP announced plans to audit schools across all 31 districts.

CJP leader Shutosh Ranka said the campaign aims to hold the government accountable by documenting conditions on the ground rather than relying solely on official records and claims.

Campaign teams have so far visited schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi and interacted with students, teachers, principals and other staff members.

Ranka said the deployment of teachers for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties was affecting regular classroom teaching. At a school in the Sarjapur area, eight of nine teachers had reportedly been assigned SIR duties, while another school had three of its four teachers deployed for the work.

“If almost all teachers are outside the classroom, who is teaching the children? If teachers must be assigned such duties, the government should appoint substitutes so that learning does not suffer,” Ranka said.

The campaign cited figures indicating that Karnataka has 58,224 teaching vacancies, including 45,179 in primary schools and 13,045 in high schools. It demanded a time-bound plan for recruitment and deployment of teachers.

Ranka said four Bengaluru schools recently visited by the campaign team allowed inspections. He also said repair work began at the Government Urdu School in Varthur after the campaign raised concerns about its poor condition with the education minister.

Poor sanitation, unusable toilets and garbage accumulation were among the recurring concerns reported by the campaign, particularly in Bengaluru. “A school cannot be considered functional only because it has classrooms. Children need clean, safe and usable toilets,” Ranka said.