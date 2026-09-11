School Thik Karo Campaign Flags Teacher Shortages, Poor Sanitation In Karnataka Government Schools
Campaign teams have so far visited schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi and interacted with students, teachers, principals and other staff members.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 11:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: After visiting more than 200 government schools across Karnataka, the School Thik Karo campaign has called for urgent action to address teacher shortages, poor sanitation and unsafe infrastructure. The CJP announced plans to audit schools across all 31 districts.
CJP leader Shutosh Ranka said the campaign aims to hold the government accountable by documenting conditions on the ground rather than relying solely on official records and claims.
Campaign teams have so far visited schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi and interacted with students, teachers, principals and other staff members.
Ranka said the deployment of teachers for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties was affecting regular classroom teaching. At a school in the Sarjapur area, eight of nine teachers had reportedly been assigned SIR duties, while another school had three of its four teachers deployed for the work.
“If almost all teachers are outside the classroom, who is teaching the children? If teachers must be assigned such duties, the government should appoint substitutes so that learning does not suffer,” Ranka said.
The campaign cited figures indicating that Karnataka has 58,224 teaching vacancies, including 45,179 in primary schools and 13,045 in high schools. It demanded a time-bound plan for recruitment and deployment of teachers.
Ranka said four Bengaluru schools recently visited by the campaign team allowed inspections. He also said repair work began at the Government Urdu School in Varthur after the campaign raised concerns about its poor condition with the education minister.
Poor sanitation, unusable toilets and garbage accumulation were among the recurring concerns reported by the campaign, particularly in Bengaluru. “A school cannot be considered functional only because it has classrooms. Children need clean, safe and usable toilets,” Ranka said.
The delegation raised concerns over teacher deployment, vacancies, infrastructure, sanitation and the condition of Urdu-medium schools with the education minister, who, according to Ranka, assured the team that the issues would receive urgent attention.
Ranka welcomed the government's plan to upgrade more than 2,000 institutions into Karnataka Public Schools or model schools, but said existing government schools should not be neglected.
The School Thik Karo campaign also sought transparency regarding the stalled Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Veterinary Officer selection process.
It referred to allegations of question-paper leaks, irregularities and demands for bribes ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh per candidate, and called for details about the status of the investigation and the next steps for candidates.
Ranka also questioned the reported change in eligibility for paramedical courses from Class 10 to Class 12, claiming that the relevant regulations had not been notified by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions.
The campaign plans to establish district-level teams involving parents, students, teachers, youth, activists and community members across all 31 districts. “We have seen the problems and taken them to the education minister. Now we are going to all 31 districts and building an organisation that can turn School Thik Karo into a sustained people’s movement,” Ranka said.
He added that campaign teams would return to the schools to assess whether the action promised by authorities had actually been implemented.
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