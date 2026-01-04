ETV Bharat / state

School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy In Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad: A school teacher was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy and forcing him to consume liquor at Malampuzha, police said.

The accused, Anil, a native of Kollangode, works as an upper primary Sanskrit teacher at an aided school in the area, police said. The incident reportedly occurred on November 29, when Anil allegedly forced a Class VI student to consume liquor and sexually harassed him at his residence.

The matter came to light on December 18, when the victim confided in a schoolmate, who informed the boy’s parents, police said. The parents then reported the matter to school authorities, who initiated disciplinary action. However, the school authorities did not inform the police.