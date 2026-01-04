School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Harassing Minor Boy In Kerala's Palakkad
By PTI
Published : January 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Palakkad: A school teacher was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy and forcing him to consume liquor at Malampuzha, police said.
The accused, Anil, a native of Kollangode, works as an upper primary Sanskrit teacher at an aided school in the area, police said. The incident reportedly occurred on November 29, when Anil allegedly forced a Class VI student to consume liquor and sexually harassed him at his residence.
The matter came to light on December 18, when the victim confided in a schoolmate, who informed the boy’s parents, police said. The parents then reported the matter to school authorities, who initiated disciplinary action. However, the school authorities did not inform the police.
Meanwhile, the special branch, the intelligence wing of Kerala Police, received information about the incident and gathered further details. Based on information from the special branch, police recorded the victim’s statement, following which a case was registered, an officer said.
The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Anil was arrested. He will be produced in court as part of the remand process, police added.
In November last year, a man, who worked as a tuition teacher, was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly raping a minor student, after evading police for 25 years. The accused, identified as Muthukumar, a native of Neeramankara was brought to Thiruvananthapuram and was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.
