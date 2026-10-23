ETV Bharat / state

School Student Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailant In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A 17-year-old school student was shot dead by a bike-borne assailant in Chandigarh on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified Naitik, a Class XI student of SD School in Sector 32.

The incident took place near Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 22 while the victim was returning home in an autorickshaw with a friend.

The auto driver and the youth accompanying Naitik sustained injuries in the incident and both are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police said the assailant has been identified and the attack is suspected to have stemmed from an old personal enmity between the deceased and his attacker, who is also a juvenile.