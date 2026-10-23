School Student Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailant In Chandigarh
The incident took place near Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 22 while the victim was returning home in an autorickshaw with a friend.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Chandigarh: A 17-year-old school student was shot dead by a bike-borne assailant in Chandigarh on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified Naitik, a Class XI student of SD School in Sector 32.
The incident took place near Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 22 while the victim was returning home in an autorickshaw with a friend.
The auto driver and the youth accompanying Naitik sustained injuries in the incident and both are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.
Police said the assailant has been identified and the attack is suspected to have stemmed from an old personal enmity between the deceased and his attacker, who is also a juvenile.
Station House Officer (SHO) Sudesh Kumar said preliminary probe suggested that the incident was linked to a fight the deceased had with the accused in Sector 44 earlier in the day.
He said that Naitik and his friend allegedly assaulted the accused and reportedly recorded the incident. They later uploaded the video to Instagram, and when it went viral, the youth allegedly called his friends and decided to avenge the insult.
When Naitik was returning home in the autorickshaw with his friend, the accused allegedly pursued them on a motorcycle and opened fire in Sector 22.
Police said that their probe is progressing in the right direction and the assailant will be arrested soon.
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