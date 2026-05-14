ETV Bharat / state

School Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan; Family Alleges Pressure For Religious Conversion

Tonk: A minor school student allegedly died by suicide in Tonk city of Rajasthan on Thursday. The deceased student’s mother and brother have accused a group of youths, a minor girl, and her family, for repeatedly threatening to kill him, and allegedly pressuring him into religious conversion and marriage.

According to the family, the student had earlier also attempted suicide due to mental distress. The family has lodged a complaint against the schoolgirl and several youths. Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.

Kotwali police station SHO Bhanwarlal Vaishnav said the family was living in a rented house in Tonk and that the elder son had died by suicide. The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

“The allegations made by the family are also being investigated. The accused is also a minor. Further action will be taken based on the report and investigation,” the officer said.

The deceased boy’s mother works at Tonk Jail. She said she had already secured four months of Child Care Leave (CCL) to take her son away from the city, but before that could happen, he died by suicide.