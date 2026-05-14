School Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan; Family Alleges Pressure For Religious Conversion
According to the family, the student had earlier also attempted suicide due to mental distress.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Tonk: A minor school student allegedly died by suicide in Tonk city of Rajasthan on Thursday. The deceased student’s mother and brother have accused a group of youths, a minor girl, and her family, for repeatedly threatening to kill him, and allegedly pressuring him into religious conversion and marriage.
According to the family, the student had earlier also attempted suicide due to mental distress. The family has lodged a complaint against the schoolgirl and several youths. Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.
Kotwali police station SHO Bhanwarlal Vaishnav said the family was living in a rented house in Tonk and that the elder son had died by suicide. The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.
“The allegations made by the family are also being investigated. The accused is also a minor. Further action will be taken based on the report and investigation,” the officer said.
The deceased boy’s mother works at Tonk Jail. She said she had already secured four months of Child Care Leave (CCL) to take her son away from the city, but before that could happen, he died by suicide.
She said that her son became friends with some local boys when she was serving at Tonk Jail for the last two years. She also revealed that a minor girl from the group trapped her son in a “love affair”, and the two started talking regularly on mobile phones.
She said the family came to know about the relationship around eight months ago. After they tried to counsel their son, the girl, some youths, and even members of her family allegedly began threatening both her sons. “They came to our house several times and threatened us,” she alleged.
The mother shared that the accused girl’s mother is a government school teacher and her father had been jailed previously in connection with two murder cases, and was later released.
According to the mother, the Class XII examination results were declared on Wednesday and her son was happy. She said she had planned to leave Tonk for Bhilwara on May 20. She added that she had also requested a transfer, but it was not approved.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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