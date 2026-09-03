ETV Bharat / state

School Roof Collapses In Karnataka's Bagalkot, Six Students Injured

Bagalkote: The concrete roof of a government school collapsed while classes were underway at Mugallolli Tanda here on Wednesday, injuring six students, officials said. All six students who sustained minor injuries in the incident are safe and are being provided appropriate treatment at a hospital, Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Bale said in a statement.

The CEO said the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED) has been directed to immediately repair the damaged portion of the school building. The Deputy Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DDPI) visited the hospital to monitor the condition and treatment of the injured students, he said.