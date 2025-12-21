School Owner Held For 'Harassing' Lagnajita Chakraborty For Not Singing 'Secular Song' In West Bengal
Lagnajita Chakraborty alleges Mehboob Mallick got on stage, abused and attempted to assault her while the local police station OC refused to file her complaint.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST
Purba Medinipur: A man was arrested for allegedly harassing Kolkata-based singer Lagnajita Chakraborty for singing devotional songs at a private school in Bhagwanpur in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, police said on Sunday.
Police said Mehboob Mallick, school owner and organiser of the event has been arrested on the basis of Chakraborty's complaint and will be produced before the Contai Sub-Divisional Court on Monday. Additionally, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhagwanpur police station for alleged negligence.
Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police, Mitun Kumar Dey, said, "So far, our investigation has revealed that the main accused in the Bhagwanpur incident is Mehboob Mallick and we have arrested him. The accused will produce him in court and we will seek police custody. After which, we will proceed with further investigation. Also, an SDPO-level officer is conducting a departmental inquiry against the OC of Bhagwanpur police station. Action will be taken against him based on the findings of the investigation."
According to police, Chakraborty has alleged that Mallik harassed her while she was performing at the annual function of South Point Public School in Bhagwanpur on Saturday. She said she was singing a Bengali devotional song 'Jago Maa' from 'Devi Chaudhurani' film when Mallick, came onto the stage and allegedly abused her and tried to physically assault her. He reportedly told her, "Anek Jago Maa hoyeche, ebar kichu secular ga' (enough singing 'Jago Maa' now sing a secular song).
Chakraborty further alleged when she went to file a complaint at the local Bhagwanpur police station, she was made to wait for a long time and the OC, Shahenshah Haque, was unwilling to register her complaint.
A case was later filed and Mallik was arrested.
Chakraborty shot to fame with her track 'Basanto Eshe Geche' in Bengali film 'Chotushkone'.
Meanwhile, Mallick's brother, Masud Mallick, claimed Chakraborty made the allegation because she did not receive the higher payment she had demanded. "Lagnajita Chakraborty was scheduled to come on stage at 4 pm but had to wait for her performance. Because of this, she demanded more money. Also, after getting on stage, she was singing a devotional song from her new film. Since it was a school event, she was requested to sing a secular song on stage. This upset her, she stopped the performance midway and left the stage. Later, she went to the police station and filed a complaint alleging that she was threatened with violence by someone who was intoxicated. What actually happened was that she demanded extra money, and when she was refused, she went to the police station and filed a false complaint," Masud said.
Malavika Bera, a parent of a school student said, "We don't know exactly what happened with the artist. We heard there was an argument on stage. Then the singer got off the stage and left. We only heard her say on the microphone that there was a problem regarding singing a song. We don't know what happened beyond that."
Earlier, reports surfaced that singer Pousali Banerjee had also been a victim of similar incident. When ETV Bharat contacted her, Banerjee said, "What happened to Lagnajita is extremely unfortunate. An artist does not deserve this. Today, I salute her courage for being able to file the FIR. Similar incidents have happened to me many times but I remained silent. But by ignoring such persons, they are now indulging in more nonsense. Lagnajita did the right thing by filing an FIR. I will say only one thing, May God give artists the strength to overcome all such adversities.
Protesting against Chakraborty's harassment, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda said, "People like Mehboob Mallick are doing such things with the support of the Trinamool Congress."
