School Owner Held For 'Harassing' Lagnajita Chakraborty For Not Singing 'Secular Song' In West Bengal

Purba Medinipur: A man was arrested for allegedly harassing Kolkata-based singer Lagnajita Chakraborty for singing devotional songs at a private school in Bhagwanpur in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, police said on Sunday.

Police said Mehboob Mallick, school owner and organiser of the event has been arrested on the basis of Chakraborty's complaint and will be produced before the Contai Sub-Divisional Court on Monday. ​​Additionally, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhagwanpur police station for alleged negligence.

Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police, Mitun Kumar Dey, said, "So far, our investigation has revealed that the main accused in the Bhagwanpur incident is Mehboob Mallick and we have arrested him. The accused will produce him in court and we will seek police custody. After which, we will proceed with further investigation. Also, an SDPO-level officer is conducting a departmental inquiry against the OC of Bhagwanpur police station. Action will be taken against him based on the findings of the investigation."

According to police, Chakraborty has alleged that Mallik harassed her while she was performing at the annual function of South Point Public School in Bhagwanpur on Saturday. She said she was singing a Bengali devotional song 'Jago Maa' from 'Devi Chaudhurani' film when Mallick, came onto the stage and allegedly abused her and tried to physically assault her. He reportedly told her, "Anek Jago Maa hoyeche, ebar kichu secular ga' (enough singing 'Jago Maa' now sing a secular song).

Chakraborty further alleged when she went to file a complaint at the local Bhagwanpur police station, she was made to wait for a long time and the OC, Shahenshah Haque, was unwilling to register her complaint.

A case was later filed and Mallik was arrested.