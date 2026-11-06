School Headmistress Suspended After Class X Student Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Odisha's Mayurbhanj
A BJD delegation visited the school in Betnoti block and demanded justice for the victim, reports Sanjay Kumar Parida.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Baripada: The headmistress of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), a residential girls' school in Betnoti block of Odisha's Mayurbhanj was suspended a couple of days after a Class X student of the institution gave birth to a baby boy at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.
The student, who was reportedly seven months pregnant, delivered the baby on Wednesday morning. The girl was residing in the hostel of the school while pursuing her studies. Following the incident, the school’s headmistress, Namita Majhi, was suspended for alleged negligence in discharge of her duties. Acting on the instructions of District Education Officer (DEO) Purnachandra Sethi, Betnoti Block Education Officer (BEO) Biplab Kar issued the suspension order.
Sethi confirmed the development to ETV Bharat over phone. Exercising authority under Rule 12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1962, the administration suspended Majhi with immediate effect. For the duration of her suspension, her official headquarters has been relocated to GK Govt UPS, Saria. She will receive a subsistence allowance equal to 50 per cent of her pay alongside other admissible benefits under standard norms.
Sources said, the student reportedly complained of illness on Tuesday. As her health deteriorated, the school authorities initially admitted her to a nearby hospital where it was found that she was pregnant.
On the advice of the doctor on duty, she was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, where she delivered a baby boy on Wednesday morning. The exact age of the student has not yet been ascertained.
While no police case has been registered in connection with the incident so far, delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) visited the school to investigate the incident. The team held discussions with the headmistress and sought details on the case.
The delegation demanded immediate intervention by the state government and decisive action to ensure justice for the victim. It also warned of launching a democratic agitation against the government if action was not taken.
The BJD delegation raised serious questions over how the school authorities failed to detect the student's pregnancy despite her staying in the hostel. It also questioned why the pregnancy was not detected during routine health check-ups conducted at the school. The party alleged that negligence and a lack of vigilance on the part of the school authorities had led to the situation and demanded justice for the student.
Mayurbhanj zilla parishad chairperson Bharati Hansdah strongly condemned the incident and said the incident raised several questions about the safety, security and welfare of girl students in residential educational institutions. "How could the school authorities remain unaware that a student had been pregnant for nearly seven months? This is astonishing," she said.
Hansdah further stated that the incident pointed towards serious lapses in institutional supervision, monitoring and student safety mechanisms. She expressed deep concern over reports that the newborn baby was allegedly deprived of proper care, medical attention and adequate nutrition.
The BJD demanded an immediate judicial inquiry to establish the circumstances under which the minor student became pregnant and identify those responsible for the alleged violation of the rights and dignity of the student and her child. The party also called for adequate medical care, protection, counselling and rehabilitation support for the minor student and her newborn baby.
The BJD delegation included Hansdah, former MLA Ganeshwar Patra, Betnoti block president Rajiv Senapati and zilla parishad member Biswanath Hembram. Meanwhile, the DEO said a probe has been ordered into the incident.
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