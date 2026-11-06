ETV Bharat / state

School Headmistress Suspended After Class X Student Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Baripada : The headmistress of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), a residential girls' school in Betnoti block of Odisha's Mayurbhanj was suspended a couple of days after a Class X student of the institution gave birth to a baby boy at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

The student, who was reportedly seven months pregnant, delivered the baby on Wednesday morning. The girl was residing in the hostel of the school while pursuing her studies. Following the incident, the school’s headmistress, Namita Majhi, was suspended for alleged negligence in discharge of her duties. Acting on the instructions of District Education Officer (DEO) Purnachandra Sethi, Betnoti Block Education Officer (BEO) Biplab Kar issued the suspension order.

Sethi confirmed the development to ETV Bharat over phone. Exercising authority under Rule 12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1962, the administration suspended Majhi with immediate effect. For the duration of her suspension, her official headquarters has been relocated to GK Govt UPS, Saria. She will receive a subsistence allowance equal to 50 per cent of her pay alongside other admissible benefits under standard norms.

Sources said, the student reportedly complained of illness on Tuesday. As her health deteriorated, the school authorities initially admitted her to a nearby hospital where it was found that she was pregnant.

On the advice of the doctor on duty, she was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, where she delivered a baby boy on Wednesday morning. The exact age of the student has not yet been ascertained.

While no police case has been registered in connection with the incident so far, delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) visited the school to investigate the incident. The team held discussions with the headmistress and sought details on the case.

The delegation demanded immediate intervention by the state government and decisive action to ensure justice for the victim. It also warned of launching a democratic agitation against the government if action was not taken.