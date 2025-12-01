School Headmaster Suspended For Slapping Class 2 Student In Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur
Uday Yadav, the headmaster of the primary school in Jawakhadi village, slapped a Class 2 student’s face on Friday for a mistake in reciting numbers.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 8:10 AM IST
Balrampur: The headmaster of the government school in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur was suspended following complaints of slapping his student, officials said.
Uday Yadav, the headmaster of the primary school in Jawakhadi village of Ramchandrapur development block, allegedly slapped a Class 2 student’s face on Friday (Nov 28) for a mistake in reciting numbers. The District Education Officer, M.R. Yadav, stated that after an investigation proved the teacher's fault, he has been suspended under the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Rules.
According to the officer, the headmaster, on Friday, entered the classroom post lunch session and asked the student to recite the numbers. The teacher became enraged when he made a mistake and repeatedly slapped the child on the cheeks. The beating caused swelling to the child's face and eyes.
When the child returned home, he tearfully recounted the incident to his family. The angry family immediately went to the school and lodged a complaint with the Education Department, expressing their protest. The District Education Officer further said that the headmaster, during his suspension, has been attached to the Block Education Office in Kusmi and will receive a subsistence allowance as per the rules.
He also added that, following the incident of assault on the innocent student, the Education Department has taken swift action, thereby sending a strong message that violence against children in schools will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
