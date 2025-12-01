ETV Bharat / state

School Headmaster Suspended For Slapping Class 2 Student In Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur

Balrampur: The headmaster of the government school in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur was suspended following complaints of slapping his student, officials said.

Uday Yadav, the headmaster of the primary school in Jawakhadi village of Ramchandrapur development block, allegedly slapped a Class 2 student’s face on Friday (Nov 28) for a mistake in reciting numbers. The District Education Officer, M.R. Yadav, stated that after an investigation proved the teacher's fault, he has been suspended under the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Rules.

According to the officer, the headmaster, on Friday, entered the classroom post lunch session and asked the student to recite the numbers. The teacher became enraged when he made a mistake and repeatedly slapped the child on the cheeks. The beating caused swelling to the child's face and eyes.