ETV Bharat / state

2 Girl Students Killed After School Wall Collapses On Them In Odisha's Gajapati District

Gajapati: Two minor girl students were killed after the boundary wall of their primary school collapsed on them in Mohna in Gajapati district in Odisha on Wednesday.

The two girls, a Class IV student, Edanti Rait (9), and a Class V student Bekiles Rait (10), were playing after school hours when they met with the accident. The incident took place at Budisingh Primary School under the Udayagiri police station area.

The Udayagiri police and Nuagarh block administration are inquiring into the incident. While other students returned to their homes after completion of their classes, the two continued to play in the school compound, police said. The girls were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police added.