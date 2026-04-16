2 Girl Students Killed After School Wall Collapses On Them In Odisha's Gajapati District
The girls were playing in the school compound after the completion of classes.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Gajapati: Two minor girl students were killed after the boundary wall of their primary school collapsed on them in Mohna in Gajapati district in Odisha on Wednesday.
The two girls, a Class IV student, Edanti Rait (9), and a Class V student Bekiles Rait (10), were playing after school hours when they met with the accident. The incident took place at Budisingh Primary School under the Udayagiri police station area.
The Udayagiri police and Nuagarh block administration are inquiring into the incident. While other students returned to their homes after completion of their classes, the two continued to play in the school compound, police said. The girls were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police added.
Tension prevailed in the area as villagers gathered and demanded compensation for the families. The situation was later brought under control following intervention by the police and local administration.
Sources said an inquiry team is also examining when the boundary wall and gate were built and whether the structure was in a dilapidated condition. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the deaths and ordered a probe by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC).
Majhi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
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