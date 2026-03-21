ETV Bharat / state

School Girl's Body Found In Sack In Odisha's Karanjia

Rairangpur: The body of a minor girl, who had been missing since Friday, was recovered from a forest in Banasahi under Karanjia police limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.

Police said, the body of the school girl student was recovered from a sack near her house at ward no 15, Bansahi area under Karanjia police station in the morning. The deceased was a student of Class VIII of Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir in Karanjia.

According to her family members, she went out of the house to urinate between 6.30 and 7 pm on Friday and did not return. The family members filed a missing person's complaint at Karanjia police station on Friday night after efforts to locate the girl proved futile.

Police said a woman named Chandu Tiriya, who had gone to fetch firewood from a forest near Bansahi village at around 7 am, saw a sack and informed her husband, Kaira. Later, as the couple opened the sack, they were shocked to find the body of the minor girl in it.