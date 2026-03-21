School Girl's Body Found In Sack In Odisha's Karanjia
The girl had gone missing on Friday and her body was found 200 metres from her house on Saturday morning.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Rairangpur: The body of a minor girl, who had been missing since Friday, was recovered from a forest in Banasahi under Karanjia police limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday.
Police said, the body of the school girl student was recovered from a sack near her house at ward no 15, Bansahi area under Karanjia police station in the morning. The deceased was a student of Class VIII of Saraswati Sishu Vidyamandir in Karanjia.
According to her family members, she went out of the house to urinate between 6.30 and 7 pm on Friday and did not return. The family members filed a missing person's complaint at Karanjia police station on Friday night after efforts to locate the girl proved futile.
Police said a woman named Chandu Tiriya, who had gone to fetch firewood from a forest near Bansahi village at around 7 am, saw a sack and informed her husband, Kaira. Later, as the couple opened the sack, they were shocked to find the body of the minor girl in it.
They immediately informed the father and grandfather of the deceased. The body was found lying about 200 meters away from her house. It is suspected that the deceased was murdered as the body had a scar on her neck.
A team of police and forensic specialists rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.
Karanjia police station IIC Mrutyunjaya Pradhan said, "Yesterday, a kidnapping case was registered under case number 111/26 on the basis of the information provided by the girl's father. This morning, after the body was found, a police team reached the spot and conducted investigation. The scientific team also cooperated. Now the case has been converted into a murder case and the incident is being investigated accordingly."
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