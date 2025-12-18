ETV Bharat / state

14 Year School Girl Gang Raped In Sangli, Victim Girl Walked back to the village Naked

Sangli: A horrifying case of gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl has been reported in Ishwarpur, Sangli. The victim was sexually attacked by the perpetrators, who left her naked before escaping from the scene. It has also been revealed that the sexually abused survivor was forced to walk for nearly a kilometre in that state, which is a heinous act. Two of the offenders have been taken into custody by the Ishwarpur police in this case. This incident has shaken the entire district.

Two youths have been reported to have gang-raped a young girl studying in the eighth standard on December 16, at around 8:30 pm, in a sugarcane field outside Prakash Hospital on Ashta Road in Ishwarpur. The two youths were acquainted with the teen survivor. She was at home in the evening when Hrithik Mahapure, the accused culprit, called out to her and asked her to go outdoors with him. The victim girl boarded Hrithik's motorcycle. Along with Hrithik, his companion too rode another motorcycle in the direction of the sugarcane fields, which are behind Prakash Hospital on Ashta Road.

Hrithik demanded that the distraught girl remove her clothes. He removed his belt and beat her when she refused to comply. The girl then began to scream for help. Ashish Khambe, the second suspect, covered her mouth with his hands and threatened to murder her. The two youths then forced her to take off her clothes. The girl was then alternately raped by Ashish Khambe and Hrithik Mahapure. The two attackers left the female survivor without her clothes in the field after the attack and escaped on their motorcycles.

The horrified victim spent some time in the sugarcane field in total darkness following this horrific event, which occurred at 8:30 PM. The victim fled from the sugarcane field between 11:30 PM and 12:00 AM, in the same state that she was in and began to make her way home. When she arrived at Ambedkar Chowk in Ishwarpur after wandering for nearly a kilometre, the locals saw pathetic condition and took pity on her. They reported the event to the Ishwarpur police and handed her a few clothes. After that, female police officers came to the spot and took the survivor with them to the police station to record her statement.