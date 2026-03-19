School Girl Dies By Suicide In Haryana's Palwal, Family Alleges Harassment By Two Youths
A case has been registered against the accused under charges including abetment to suicide, sexual harassment and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, police said.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST
Palwal: A 16-year-old girl from a village under Gadpuri police station limits of Haryana's Palwal district ended her life after allegedly facing months of harassment by two local youths.
According to police, the girl had been under severe distress due to repeated stalking and abuse, which eventually forced her to stop attending school.
As per a complaint filed by her family, the accused, identified as Salman and Pepsi, had allegedly been harassing the girl for nearly six months while she travelled to and from school. The family claimed that the continued harassment left her traumatised, so much so that she even stopped going to school.
However, even after this, the accused allegedly continued to visit her house. When the girl's brother objected, he was reportedly assaulted and threatened, the complaint mentioned.
Further, the family stated in the complaint that on March 16, one of the accused allegedly entered the house and tried to forcibly take the girl away. He fled after the brother intervened.
Police said the girl was found dead at her home on March 17 when her father returned from work. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic evidence has been collected from the spot.
Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against the two accused under relevant sections and launched a detailed investigation.
Gadpuri SHO Kuldeep Singh said, "Late on Tuesday evening, upon returning home from work, the complainant found his daughter dead inside the house. Receiving information, Gadpuri police team rushed to the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent to District Civil Hospital for a post mortem, while forensic evidence was also collected from the site."
"Considering the gravity of the matter, police have registered a case against the accused under various charges, including abetment to suicide, sexual harassment, and relevant provisions of POCSO Act, and the SC/ST Act. Raids are underway to apprehend the accused. The investigation has been handed over to DSP Narendra Khatana. The accused will be arrested soon," said Singh.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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