ETV Bharat / state

School Girl Dies By Suicide In Haryana's Palwal, Family Alleges Harassment By Two Youths

Palwal: A 16-year-old girl from a village under Gadpuri police station limits of Haryana's Palwal district ended her life after allegedly facing months of harassment by two local youths.

According to police, the girl had been under severe distress due to repeated stalking and abuse, which eventually forced her to stop attending school.

As per a complaint filed by her family, the accused, identified as Salman and Pepsi, had allegedly been harassing the girl for nearly six months while she travelled to and from school. The family claimed that the continued harassment left her traumatised, so much so that she even stopped going to school.

However, even after this, the accused allegedly continued to visit her house. When the girl's brother objected, he was reportedly assaulted and threatened, the complaint mentioned.

Further, the family stated in the complaint that on March 16, one of the accused allegedly entered the house and tried to forcibly take the girl away. He fled after the brother intervened.

Police said the girl was found dead at her home on March 17 when her father returned from work. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic evidence has been collected from the spot.