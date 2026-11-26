School Fraud Case: Former Tamil Nadu Minister Taken Into Police Custody For Second Time
Officials are examining alleged payments from private schools and bank transactions as the suspected scale of the fraud rises to Rs 400 crore.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Chennai: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have taken former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi into custody for a second round of questioning in connection with an alleged fraud involving private schools, with the suspected amount now estimated to be as high as Rs 400 crore, police sources said.
The case relates to allegations that around Rs 100 crore was collected from private school managements on the promise of securing government recognition for their institutions. Based on complaints, the Chennai CCB registered a case and arrested more than six people, including Poyyamozhi, who were subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
Anbil was already subjected to interrogation in custody of CCB for three days from Nov 2 and was questioned at the Chennai Commissioner of Police’s office. His statement was also recorded during the interrogation.
The CCB later approached the court seeking a second round of custody of three accused, Poyyamozhi; the alleged key figure in the case, Muthukumar; and his relative Saravanan. The court granted permission for their custody from November 25 until 5 PM on November 26.
All three were brought to the Commissioner’s office on Wednesday and questioned separately. Poyyamozhi was interrogated on the second floor, while Muthukumar and Saravanan were questioned on the first floor.
The investigation is focused on the alleged collection of money from private schools, the handling of the funds and the people involved in the related bank transactions. Officials suspect that Muthukumar played a key role in collecting money from school managements and facilitating the transactions.
While the suspected fraud was initially estimated at around Rs 100 crore, the police investigation has now indicated that the amount could be as high as Rs 400 crore.
The court-authorised custody period of the three accused ends at 5 PM on Thursday. They are expected to be produced before the court thereafter and remanded to prison. The CCB is also preparing to file a charge sheet based on the evidence, documents and information collected during the investigation.
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