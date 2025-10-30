School, College Students To Participate In Tiger Census In Odisha’s Debrigarh Sanctuary
DFO Anshu Pragyan Das informed that the training sessions for the students began on Tuesday and will continue till the first week of November.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
Sambalpur: Students from various colleges and high schools of Odisha will participate in the upcoming All India Tiger Estimation 2025-26 at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in November, an officer said on Thursday.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das said that for the first time, 46 students from Dunguri College, Kamgaon College and Lakhanpur High School will take part in the national-level census.
With the goal “Conserve today for a wilder tomorrow”, Debrigarh authorities, for the first time, have encouraged participation of college and school students in the All India Tiger Estimation 2025-26.
Collaborating with the colleges and high schools adjoining Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary will be instrumental for growing understanding among institutions and organisations involving youth voices in wildlife conservation.
The training sessions for the students began on Tuesday and will continue till the first week of November, Das said.
By engaging youth, we create a generation of future leaders, “ambassadors of Debrigarh” and decision makers who shall be motivated to continue conservation efforts in the Sanctuary, she said. This will also bring creative energy, enthusiasm and passion and can inspire community efforts for conservation in this landscape, she added.
Training of these 46 students with respect to sampling protocols, data collection, different types of herbivores and carnivores to be surveyed during census, etc, has started from October 28, and shall continue until the first week of November.
A total of 26 census units have been formed in the Debrigarh sanctuary for the upcoming survey, the DFO said. She added that 80 frontline forest officials will also take part in the census, which is scheduled to begin in the second week of November.
Besides, 107 camera traps have been deployed for the exercise. The census will include sign surveys and camera trapping, followed by scientific data analysis to assess the status of carnivores, prey density and habitat conditions.
The previous All India Tiger Census was carried out in 2022, while in 2023, Debrigarh authorities conducted an estimation of prey density and leopard population during the pre-monsoon period.
Using the pugmark method, the survey then indicated a tentative leopard population of 82 in the sanctuary. A summer census of gaur (Indian bison) carried out in May this year recorded 788 animals, including 315 juveniles, in the forest area. (With PTI Inputs)
Read More