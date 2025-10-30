ETV Bharat / state

School, College Students To Participate In Tiger Census In Odisha’s Debrigarh Sanctuary

Sambalpur: Students from various colleges and high schools of Odisha will participate in the upcoming All India Tiger Estimation 2025-26 at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in November, an officer said on Thursday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das said that for the first time, 46 students from Dunguri College, Kamgaon College and Lakhanpur High School will take part in the national-level census.

With the goal “Conserve today for a wilder tomorrow”, Debrigarh authorities, for the first time, have encouraged participation of college and school students in the All India Tiger Estimation 2025-26.

Collaborating with the colleges and high schools adjoining Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary will be instrumental for growing understanding among institutions and organisations involving youth voices in wildlife conservation.

The training sessions for the students began on Tuesday and will continue till the first week of November, Das said.

By engaging youth, we create a generation of future leaders, “ambassadors of Debrigarh” and decision makers who shall be motivated to continue conservation efforts in the Sanctuary, she said. This will also bring creative energy, enthusiasm and passion and can inspire community efforts for conservation in this landscape, she added.