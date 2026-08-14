School Bus Hits Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; 13 Students Injured, Six Seriously
Parents claimed the bus was in poor condition and that complaints had earlier been made regarding the driver.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Bareilly: A school bus rammed a roadside tree in Bhojpura in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Friday morning, leaving 13 children injured, six of them seriously, police said. The accident took place around 6.30 am near Jatau Patti village when the bus carrying 31 children was on its way to school, Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.
While six injured children were admitted to a hospital in serious condition, seven others were discharged after receiving first aid. Police are probing the matter. Action will be taken if any negligence is established, the officer said.
The impact was so severe that the front of the bus was damaged. Hearing the crash, nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the children trapped inside.
Police and ambulances arrived on the spot and shifted all the injured children to Ramamurthy Medical Hospital. Doctors admitted six children who suffered severe injuries, while the others were discharged after first aid.
Upon learning of the accident, the children's families rushed to the hospital.
Parents accused the school management of negligence. They claimed that the bus was in poor condition and that complaints had earlier been made regarding the driver. The family has demanded strict action against the school management and the driver. The police have launched an investigation into the accident.
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