ETV Bharat / state

School Bus Hits Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; 13 Students Injured, Six Seriously

Bareilly: A school bus rammed a roadside tree in Bhojpura in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Friday morning, leaving 13 children injured, six of them seriously, police said. The accident took place around 6.30 am near Jatau Patti village when the bus carrying 31 children was on its way to school, Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

While six injured children were admitted to a hospital in serious condition, seven others were discharged after receiving first aid. Police are probing the matter. Action will be taken if any negligence is established, the officer said.

The impact was so severe that the front of the bus was damaged. Hearing the crash, nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the children trapped inside.