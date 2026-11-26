1960s-Era School Building In Odisha's Berhampur Turns Precarious After Back-To-Back Cyclones; Students Demand Govt Action
Students of a government upper primary school at Bidyutpur Colony staged a protest, demanding immediate repairs or relocation of their school building, reports Samir Acharya.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Berhampur: Established almost six decades ago, the government upper primary school at Bidyutpur Colony in Odisha's silk city has faced numerous storms and rainy seasons. Already in a dilapidated condition, the school's condition deteriorated further due to incessant rains under the influence of back-to-back cyclones over the last one month. Left with no option, the school students staged a road blockade on Wednesday, demanding intervention of the government for immediate repairs of the structure or relocation to a safer place.
Carrying their school bags, the students, accompanied by their parents, walked around 700 metres to the Vidyutpur Colony chhak and blocked the main road to draw the administration's attention to their problems. They also demanded appointment of teachers to fill vacant posts at the school.
The Government Upper Primary School, located in Bidyutpur under Ward No. 41 of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), has been operating from an old building constructed in 1967. Owing to rains, the school walls are in a precarious condition. Not only this, the asbestos roofs have also developed cracks and holes, allowing rainwater to enter the classrooms.
The recent cyclones - Arnab, Murasu and Akvan - triggered heavy winds and continuous rainfall, which further worsened the situation, leaving the school premises waterlogged. Apart from this, furniture and other educational materials were also damaged.
Parents alleged that the poor condition of the building and the shortage of teachers have seriously affected the education of their wards.
Amid complaints galore, the Headmistress-in-charge had earlier written to the BeMC Commissioner on September 9, seeking immediate repairs to the building or relocation of students and staff to a nearby vacant government building.
Days later, Rangeilunda Block Education Officer (BEO) Debendra Behera on November 5 wrote a letter to the BeMC Commissioner informing that although the school building comes under the School and Mass Education Department, the land belongs to the Electricity Department. This has created difficulties in arranging funds for repairs, he stated in the letter.
The BEO also suggested temporarily shifting the school to the nearby Labour Shelter building if immediate repair work is not possible.
Meanwhile, BEO Behera and other officials from the Block administration and the Education Department reached the protest site and held discussions with the students and their parents.
Behera assured them that the matter would be taken up with relevant authorities for necessary action. "The administration has been formally notified, via a written communication, that the school sustained damage due to the cyclone and floods. We will depute a teacher from the nearby Bhabinipur school to address the staff shortage," he added.
Following the assurance, the road blockade was withdrawn and students called off their protest.
Also Read: