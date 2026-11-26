ETV Bharat / state

1960s-Era School Building In Odisha's Berhampur Turns Precarious After Back-To-Back Cyclones; Students Demand Govt Action

Students of government upper primary school at Bidyutpur Colony stage road blockade ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: Established almost six decades ago, the government upper primary school at Bidyutpur Colony in Odisha's silk city has faced numerous storms and rainy seasons. Already in a dilapidated condition, the school's condition deteriorated further due to incessant rains under the influence of back-to-back cyclones over the last one month. Left with no option, the school students staged a road blockade on Wednesday, demanding intervention of the government for immediate repairs of the structure or relocation to a safer place.

Carrying their school bags, the students, accompanied by their parents, walked around 700 metres to the Vidyutpur Colony chhak and blocked the main road to draw the administration's attention to their problems. They also demanded appointment of teachers to fill vacant posts at the school.

School premises waterlogged after heavy rains (ETV Bharat) The Government Upper Primary School, located in Bidyutpur under Ward No. 41 of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), has been operating from an old building constructed in 1967. Owing to rains, the school walls are in a precarious condition. Not only this, the asbestos roofs have also developed cracks and holes, allowing rainwater to enter the classrooms. Waterlogging inside classrooms (ETV Bharat) The recent cyclones - Arnab, Murasu and Akvan - triggered heavy winds and continuous rainfall, which further worsened the situation, leaving the school premises waterlogged. Apart from this, furniture and other educational materials were also damaged. Parents alleged that the poor condition of the building and the shortage of teachers have seriously affected the education of their wards. Waterlogging inside classrooms (ETV Bharat) Amid complaints galore, the Headmistress-in-charge had earlier written to the BeMC Commissioner on September 9, seeking immediate repairs to the building or relocation of students and staff to a nearby vacant government building.