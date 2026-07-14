Mumbai Mayor Questions Clean Chit Given To BMC In School Boy's Death Case
The committee held the contractors responsible and has asked that fines of a few lakhs be imposed on them.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde publicly rejected the findings of the inquiry committee on Tuesday and questioned the clean chit given to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in the report related to the death of an 11-year-old boy.
The inquiry committee held no official responsible for the boy's death after a Peepal tree fell on their school bus on June 30 in Mumbai. The committee filed a report on Monday and gave a clean chit to the municipal administration, placing the entire blame on the contractors.
BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide issued directives to effectively implement the findings and recommendations of the inquiry committee report. It held the contractors appointed for tree safety and road maintenance responsible for the tragedy and recommended imposing fines of ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh on them.
A committee comprising Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malvade and Deputy Commissioner (Engineering) Shashank Bhore was constituted for this purpose. This committee, along with Horticulture and Landscape Consultant Robert Fernandes, conducted a joint inspection of the site on July 3 and prepared a detailed report.
Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) has said it will take up this issue and teach all the culprits a lesson. "The report on the Chembur tragedy is akin to a report submitted to 'senior thieves' by 'thieves' who investigated their own theft, solely to exonerate the culprits. Maharashtra gets a bad name because of such thieves. We will teach these thieves a lesson," said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.
The findings of the inquiry committee
"According to records from the Disaster Management and Relief Registration Centre, the Chembur area received an average of 62.80 mm rainfall on June 28, 71.06 mm on June 29, and 13.06 mm up to 3 PM on June 30. At the time the tree was uprooted, the wind speed recorded was at 25.7 km/h," the committee said.
"During the week of June 28 to July 5, approximately 1,158 trees or branches were reported to have fallen across Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. This figure includes trees located along roadsides as well as those in housing societies, parks, open plots, and other open spaces."
BMC defended their garden department, stating its staff had periodically inspected the area and carried out necessary pre-monsoon tree trimming. The report does mention that storm water drain work was being carried out at the spot where the tree fell, in Chembur, holding the contractor responsible.
"However, work on a stormwater drain had been conducted near the tree in question between January and March 2025. The Garden Department had also kept the Roads Department informed about this work," it added.
"Prima facie, no fault lies with the Municipal Corporation's Garden Department regarding this incident. The tree stood directly over the path of the stormwater drain being constructed nearby, which was obstructing the drain's flow and creating a risk of water stagnation," it stressed.
The committee also cleared the Roads Department by stating they had taken all precautions to clear the path for any water to drain and not accumulate near the stormwater drain.
"The Roads Department constructed the stormwater drain at a safe distance from the tree to ensure proper drainage and preserve the tree. This helped to prevent water being accumulated at the site. Thus, the Roads Department had also exercised due care," it said, adding that no fault lies with the Roads Department.
The Roads Department had submitted that they had notified the concerned contractor, M/s Gawar Construction Limited, about this issue of storm water drain work on March 9 and held them responsible for failing to comply.
"Since the contractor failed to carry out the necessary work, they are held responsible, and it has been recommended that a fine of ₹5 lakh be imposed on them," it said.
Meanwhile, a fine of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on M/s Mahimtura Consultants for failing to fulfil their responsibility of supervising the work carried out by them and for the deficiencies in that project.
Committee's Recommendations:
The committee has suggested measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Apart from this, the BMC has been asked to appoint tree experts during tree-pruning operations to ensure it is being done scientifically.
"These experts should coordinate with the Garden Department to ensure that trees within the project area do not suffer any scientific or structural damage. The responsibility for this lies with the department implementing the project."
"Preservation of trees is an integral part of such projects, and a corresponding clause should be included in the tender conditions that during road concretisation, a 3m x 3m area around the base of the tree should be left unpaved (or surfaced with asphalt/porous material) to ensure that air circulation and water—essential for the tree's health—can reach the roots," it said.
The committee has recommended that the Parks Department, with the assistance of a tree consultant, formulate a strategic Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the safety of trees affected by any project. The report stated, "This SOP should be approved by the competent authority and subsequently distributed. Additionally, expert advice should be sought as required."