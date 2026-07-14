ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Mayor Questions Clean Chit Given To BMC In School Boy's Death Case

BMC cleared by the inquiry committee that has held the contractors of storm water drain work responsible for the death of a boy after a tree fell on a school bus on June 30 at Chmebur ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde publicly rejected the findings of the inquiry committee on Tuesday and questioned the clean chit given to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in the report related to the death of an 11-year-old boy.

The inquiry committee held no official responsible for the boy's death after a Peepal tree fell on their school bus on June 30 in Mumbai. The committee filed a report on Monday and gave a clean chit to the municipal administration, placing the entire blame on the contractors.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide issued directives to effectively implement the findings and recommendations of the inquiry committee report. It held the contractors appointed for tree safety and road maintenance responsible for the tragedy and recommended imposing fines of ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh on them.

A committee comprising Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malvade and Deputy Commissioner (Engineering) Shashank Bhore was constituted for this purpose. This committee, along with Horticulture and Landscape Consultant Robert Fernandes, conducted a joint inspection of the site on July 3 and prepared a detailed report.

Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) has said it will take up this issue and teach all the culprits a lesson. "The report on the Chembur tragedy is akin to a report submitted to 'senior thieves' by 'thieves' who investigated their own theft, solely to exonerate the culprits. Maharashtra gets a bad name because of such thieves. We will teach these thieves a lesson," said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.

The findings of the inquiry committee

"According to records from the Disaster Management and Relief Registration Centre, the Chembur area received an average of 62.80 mm rainfall on June 28, 71.06 mm on June 29, and 13.06 mm up to 3 PM on June 30. At the time the tree was uprooted, the wind speed recorded was at 25.7 km/h," the committee said.

"During the week of June 28 to July 5, approximately 1,158 trees or branches were reported to have fallen across Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. This figure includes trees located along roadsides as well as those in housing societies, parks, open plots, and other open spaces."

BMC defended their garden department, stating its staff had periodically inspected the area and carried out necessary pre-monsoon tree trimming. The report does mention that storm water drain work was being carried out at the spot where the tree fell, in Chembur, holding the contractor responsible.

"However, work on a stormwater drain had been conducted near the tree in question between January and March 2025. The Garden Department had also kept the Roads Department informed about this work," it added.

"Prima facie, no fault lies with the Municipal Corporation's Garden Department regarding this incident. The tree stood directly over the path of the stormwater drain being constructed nearby, which was obstructing the drain's flow and creating a risk of water stagnation," it stressed.