Scholarships And Concessions For Maratha Students Similar To OBCs; Will Maharashtra Government's Decision Face Legal Challenge?
Legal experts say educational concessions to Marathas can encroach upon the benefits that other backward castes receive through reservation.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Mumbai: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has taken a major decision for the educational and economic advancement of the Maratha community. However, this move could backfire, as a Government Resolution (GR) extending the benefits of educational concessions and welfare schemes is similar to one previously available to Other Backward Class (OBC) students.
This new GR is expected to provide financial support to Maratha students for higher and professional education and likely benefit lakhs of students across the state. The government announced this new GR after the widespread agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil, demanding reservation for the Maratha community.
Relief for students pursuing education
Under this decision, Maratha students will now benefit from eight key educational schemes which are already being implemented for OBC students. This decision is expected to provide significant relief, particularly for students pursuing professional and technical education. The Post-Matric Scholarship, which is awarded to OBC students pursuing higher education after Class 10, has now been extended to Maratha students. Additionally, students studying in Classes 9 through 12 will benefit from secondary and higher secondary scholarship schemes. This will help alleviate the financial burden of education.
Meanwhile, a training scheme for motor vehicle drivers and conductors will be launched for Maratha youth to give them more employment opportunities. This initiative is expected to provide skill development opportunities and open new avenues for employment and self-employment.
Maratha students will also benefit from the tuition fee reimbursement scheme. Since the government will reimburse tuition fees and other approved educational expenses for eligible students, the financial strain on families will be reduced. These benefits will also be extended to Maratha students who are permanent residents of Maharashtra and have secured admission to aided or unaided professional courses in states outside Maharashtra.
All educational concessions that have till now been available to OBC students for recognised professional courses will now be applicable to Maratha students. Furthermore, students who have secured admissions through vacant seats in various institutions, following the completion of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), will also be eligible for these schemes.
Significantly, any new scholarships, educational concessions, or welfare schemes announced for OBC students in the future will automatically be extended to Maratha students without the need for a separate government order.
Problems in future
The Maratha community's primary demand is for reservation in education and employment, not for political reservation. Hence, questions are being asked whether the community will benefit from these various schemes. The fact is, reservation benefits do not guarantee scholarships. According to some experts, the greatest benefit for reservations of OBC students lies in the education sector, since OBC students receive fee waivers and access to various educational schemes. Consequently, educational institutions calculate their benefits in this demand for reservation.
However, a key question Jarange Patil has raised is, "Whether the educational reservations will guarantee jobs for Maratha children?" Experts point out that there is a common misconception that obtaining reservation status would automatically guarantee access to scholarships. In reality, the criteria for reservation and scholarships are distinct. For instance, even OBC students must meet income requirements to qualify for post-matric scholarships.
Nishant Kathneshwar, a lawyer and expert on Maratha reservation, said, "These educational concessions amount to an encroachment upon the benefits that OBCs receive through reservation. Consequently, people from the open category or the OBC category."
OBCs fear their reservation benefit would be passed over to the Marathas
There already is a limited quota for OBC reservation in both educational and political spheres. Experts feel, if the Maratha community is included in this category, opportunities for smaller and more backward castes within the OBC group could diminish further.
Senior advocate Asim Sarode, who has an understanding of the legalities of reservations, told ETV Bharat, "These reservation-like facilities that have been extended to the Maratha community on the lines of OBCs are socially necessary and address a genuine need of this community. However, the recurring doubt is whether this decision will withstand legal scrutiny."
The possibility of this reservation facing a legal challenge is being raised since a big source of concern is that the OBC category comprises of nearly 260 castes. This apart from the dominant Kunbi community. There is a strong possibility that a significant share of the reservation benefits they have are likely to shift to the Maratha community. In the current scenario, there already are limited opportunities available to smaller OBC castes, and with this development, they are likely to never reach the lowest in OBC small categories.
Will it hold legal challenge?
Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution empower the government to make special provisions for educationally and socially backward sections. These provisions have enabled Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and OBC to avail the benefits of reservation. However, the Supreme Court has imposed a cap of 50 per cent on quota for reservation, and Maharashtra has already surpassed this limit with 72 per cent.
The top court has consistently maintained that reservations granted under Articles 15(4) and 16(4) must not breach this limit. The Court had also noted that if the Central or State government grants reservation exceeding 50 per cent, it is subject to judicial scrutiny and could be struck down or reduced. Hence, the Maratha reservation could face legal hurdles in sustaining the reservation in the apex court.
Sarode added, "This GR can be legally challenged because the government has granted these benefits by treating the Maratha community as a backward caste without conducting a comprehensive study based on relevant data, social indicators, customs, and traditions. Since such a detailed assessment appears to be lacking, it is likely that someone will challenge this GR in court."
Read More