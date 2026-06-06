ETV Bharat / state

Scholarships And Concessions For Maratha Students Similar To OBCs; Will Maharashtra Government's Decision Face Legal Challenge?

Mumbai: The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has taken a major decision for the educational and economic advancement of the Maratha community. However, this move could backfire, as a Government Resolution (GR) extending the benefits of educational concessions and welfare schemes is similar to one previously available to Other Backward Class (OBC) students.

This new GR is expected to provide financial support to Maratha students for higher and professional education and likely benefit lakhs of students across the state. The government announced this new GR after the widespread agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil, demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

Relief for students pursuing education

Under this decision, Maratha students will now benefit from eight key educational schemes which are already being implemented for OBC students. This decision is expected to provide significant relief, particularly for students pursuing professional and technical education. The Post-Matric Scholarship, which is awarded to OBC students pursuing higher education after Class 10, has now been extended to Maratha students. Additionally, students studying in Classes 9 through 12 will benefit from secondary and higher secondary scholarship schemes. This will help alleviate the financial burden of education.

Meanwhile, a training scheme for motor vehicle drivers and conductors will be launched for Maratha youth to give them more employment opportunities. This initiative is expected to provide skill development opportunities and open new avenues for employment and self-employment.

Maratha students will also benefit from the tuition fee reimbursement scheme. Since the government will reimburse tuition fees and other approved educational expenses for eligible students, the financial strain on families will be reduced. These benefits will also be extended to Maratha students who are permanent residents of Maharashtra and have secured admission to aided or unaided professional courses in states outside Maharashtra.

All educational concessions that have till now been available to OBC students for recognised professional courses will now be applicable to Maratha students. Furthermore, students who have secured admissions through vacant seats in various institutions, following the completion of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), will also be eligible for these schemes.

Significantly, any new scholarships, educational concessions, or welfare schemes announced for OBC students in the future will automatically be extended to Maratha students without the need for a separate government order.

Problems in future

The Maratha community's primary demand is for reservation in education and employment, not for political reservation. Hence, questions are being asked whether the community will benefit from these various schemes. The fact is, reservation benefits do not guarantee scholarships. According to some experts, the greatest benefit for reservations of OBC students lies in the education sector, since OBC students receive fee waivers and access to various educational schemes. Consequently, educational institutions calculate their benefits in this demand for reservation.