ETV Bharat / state

Schedule Caste Candidates Can’t Be Denied Open Merit Posts Over Domicile Relaxation, Says Jammu Kashmir HC

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday ruled that Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates who received physical standard relaxations due to their regional domicile cannot be denied jobs solely for applying under the reserved category.

Calling the recruitment process discriminatory and violative of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed the Union government to appoint the petitioners against available vacancies in the Constable (GD) recruitment or, if no vacancies exist, create supernumerary posts for their appointment.

In a 15-page judgment, pronounced today after being reserved on June 30, 2026, the court disposed of a writ petition filed by Amit Kundal and three others challenging the 2021 selection list for Constable (GD) posts in the Border Security Force and Assam Rifles under the Staff Selection Commission's 2018 recruitment.

The petitioners argued that despite securing higher marks than several selected candidates in the unreserved category, they were denied appointment because the authorities treated them as candidates who had availed “relaxed standards” under the Scheduled Caste quota. They maintained that the only relaxation extended to them related to height and chest measurements available uniformly to residents of Jammu and Kashmir, and not because of their caste status.

The Union of India opposed the plea, contending that since the petitioners had applied under the Scheduled Caste category and had availed relaxation in physical standards, Paragraph 11 (xiv) of the recruitment notice required that they be counted only against reserved vacancies. It also relied on the Supreme Court's decision in Union of India vs Sajib Roy (2025).

Rejecting this stand, the High Court examined the recruitment notice and found that the reduced height and chest standards were not linked to the Scheduled Caste status. Instead, they were available to all candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and certain other specified regions.

The court observed that, “Consequently, it is clear that the height relaxation extended to petitioner Nos. 2, 3, and 4 was attributable exclusively to their domicile in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and was entirely unrelated to their caste status.”

On chest measurements, the court similarly held, “Thus, it is evident that petitioner Nos. 1 and 4 were granted chest relaxation solely by virtue of their domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, independent of their caste category.”

Justice Oswal held that the recruitment authorities had failed to establish that the petitioners received any relaxation reserved exclusively for Scheduled Caste candidates.

The judgment stated, “The respondents have failed to demonstrate that the petitioners were granted any relaxed standards beyond those generally available to the candidates outside the reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, and Ex-Servicemen). Consequently, the official respondents cannot rely upon Paragraph 11(xiv) of the Notice to contend that merely because the petitioners applied under the SC category, they must be counted exclusively against the reserved quota.”