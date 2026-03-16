ETV Bharat / state

SCB Hospital Tragedy Leaves Families Shattered As Place Of Healing Turns Into Scene Of Horror

By Pradip Das

Cuttack: In the dim, uneasy hours before dawn, when anxious relatives resting outside the Intensive Care Unit had briefly surrendered to sleep, a devastating fire tore through the trauma care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital here, turning a place of healing into a scene of horror and grief.

At least 10 patients died after the blaze broke out around 3 am on Monday on the first floor of the trauma care unit of the State’s largest government-run hospital. Officials said 23 patients were in the ICU at the time. Fire service personnel rushed in and eventually brought the flames under control, while patients were shifted to other wards within the hospital. Eleven staff members suffered burns while trying to rescue patients.

For the families gathered outside, however, the fire was not just an accident. It was the moment hope collapsed. Most attendants had been asleep in corridors, on verandahs, and in open waiting areas when panic began spreading through the hospital. Some woke to shouts and others to the sound of hurried footsteps. Within minutes, relatives of critically ill patients were running from ward to ward, desperately shouting the names of their dear ones, searching for faces, hoping that their loved ones had somehow been saved.

“My brother was on ventilator support, but he was recovering well,” said the younger brother of Ramesh, his voice breaking under the weight of disbelief. “Doctors had told me he would be taken off life support soon. But today, when I started searching for him after the incident, I found his body lying on a stretcher in the medicine department, he said. Krushna Ballav Das, who had brought his 27-year-old son from Balasore after a road accident on Sunday that left the young man with a head injury, could barely stand as he spoke.