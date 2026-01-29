SCB Hospital Doctor Found In Possession Of Ill-Gotten Money Of Rs 2.63 Lakh
Dr Behera failed to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the recovered money, following which the cash was seized.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Cuttack: In a vigilance crackdown on Thursday, Odisha Vigilance officials detained Dr Sanatana Behera, an associate professor of the Hepatology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital, after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected bribe money. Officials said the Vigilance team intercepted the doctor near Kathagolasahi-Medical Road in Cuttack while he was riding his scooter home.
The action followed specific inputs alleging that he was collecting illegal payments from bidders in connection with the supply of medical instruments to his department. During the search, officers recovered cash amounting to Rs 2.63 lakh from him.
Sources stated that Dr Behera failed to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the recovered money, following which the cash was seized. Meanwhile, Vigilance officials have launched simultaneous searches at three locations linked to the doctor as part of a disproportionate assets probe. A case has been registered against him at the Cuttack Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.
Further investigation is in progress, and more details are awaited. In another development, Ramanath Das, a former multi-purpose health supervisor, was convicted by a vigilance court of Sundargarh for misappropriation of government funds and was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of two years.
A release issued by the vigilance directorate here on Thursday informed that the competent authority will be approached to stop the pension of Das, who was working with the Rourkela Municipality, when the vigilance case was registered against him in 2001.
Similarly, T. Vasudev Rao, a former drugs inspector, was also convicted by a vigilance court in Berhampur and was sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment (SI) for a period of three years and asked to pay a fine of Rs. 150000 for possessing disproportionate assets. He was working as a drugs inspector in Bolangir when the vigilance case was registered against him ten years ago.
Read More