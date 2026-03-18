ETV Bharat / state

SCB Fire: Odisha CM Suspends Four Officers For Dereliction Of Duty

Bhubaneswar: A couple of days after the a fire incident at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday suspended four officers for dereliction of duty.

The suspended officials are Prakash Kumar Jena, Deputy Fire Officer (Cuttack Circle); Sanjib Kumar Behera, Assistant Fire Officer (Cuttack Circle); Abhinav Prusti, Station Officer, SCB Medical College & Hospital and Ranjan Kumar Biswal, Asst Executive Engineer, SCB Sub-Division (GED)

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioners. However, the fire department had yet to ascertain the actual cause of the fire, an official said.

"In the wake of the horrific fire incident at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, which resulted in the loss of many lives, CM Mohan Charan Majhi has taken strong action by placing four officers under suspension," the chief minister's office said in a statement.

The fire broke out in the trauma care ICU on the first floor of the hospital’s trauma care block around 2.30-3 am on March 16. At the time, 23 patients were admitted. Majhi, who visited the site about an hour after the fire, had ordered a judicial probe and announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased patient.