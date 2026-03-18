SCB Fire: Odisha CM Suspends Four Officers For Dereliction Of Duty
OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das alleged that another fire incident took place at the SCB Medical College Hospital’s non-trauma care casualty unit on Wednesday.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A couple of days after the a fire incident at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday suspended four officers for dereliction of duty.
The suspended officials are Prakash Kumar Jena, Deputy Fire Officer (Cuttack Circle); Sanjib Kumar Behera, Assistant Fire Officer (Cuttack Circle); Abhinav Prusti, Station Officer, SCB Medical College & Hospital and Ranjan Kumar Biswal, Asst Executive Engineer, SCB Sub-Division (GED)
Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioners. However, the fire department had yet to ascertain the actual cause of the fire, an official said.
"In the wake of the horrific fire incident at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, which resulted in the loss of many lives, CM Mohan Charan Majhi has taken strong action by placing four officers under suspension," the chief minister's office said in a statement.
The fire broke out in the trauma care ICU on the first floor of the hospital’s trauma care block around 2.30-3 am on March 16. At the time, 23 patients were admitted. Majhi, who visited the site about an hour after the fire, had ordered a judicial probe and announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased patient.
In a related development, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das alleged that another fire incident took place at the SCB Medical College Hospital’s non-trauma care casualty unit on Wednesday.
While SCB authorities and police refused to speak on the matter, Das, in a post on X, claimed, "Another fire mishap at SCB Medical College & Hospital exposes a serious failure of safety and oversight. Repeated incidents, even after the ICU tragedy, reflect clear administrative negligence. Accountability must be fixed immediately with strict action against those responsible. If health minister is not able to do his duty, he should step down."
Another fire mishap at SCB Medical College & Hospital exposes a serious failure of safety and oversight.— Bhakta Charan Das (@BhaktaCharanDas) March 18, 2026
Repeated incidents even after the ICU tragedy reflect clear administrative negligence. Accountability must be fixed immediately with strict action against those responsible.…
Meanwhile, the opposition BJD termed the suspension of four junior officers as an "eyewash," and alleged that the state government adopted a very casual approach to such a sensitive matter.
"The attempt to shift responsibility onto a few junior officials is nothing but a diversionary tactic to shield those actually accountable," BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said in a statement and demanded a fair and transparent inquiry fixing responsibility at the highest level.
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