'Scars Are Nothing New To Fighters': MK Stalin Responds To CM Vijay's 'Jaw' Gesture In Assembly
MK Stalin has posted a 10-minute video on his X handle, recounting his experiences in jail during the Emergency.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Chennai: DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's controversial "jaw" gesture in the Assembly, saying he still bears the scars from the Emergency when he was detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).
"No matter how much one tries to demean me, history cannot be changed. It will remain forever," he said. In a 10-minute video he posted on his X handle, the former CM recounted the experiences in jail in 1976.
வீட்ல என்னை meet பண்ணப்ப சொன்னதை மறந்துட்டீங்களா தம்பி விஜய்? pic.twitter.com/kzpwXi14L8— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 10, 2026
He said he was subjected to police brutality and is proud to be a part of DMK's political struggle. "My jaw bones were broken when they beat me. Didn't you (Vijay) also show your jaw with your hands like this? That's right. Even today, I still have the scars of the oppression I suffered, I'm not saying I don't. Many people in public life, especially those who fight for Tamils and Tamil Nadu, have faced such oppression. All of us, the fighters, have come through this. Scars are nothing new to fighters," he said.
The former CM further said, "Fighting and facing its consequences is nothing new to us. This has been the history of DMK since the time of Arignar Anna, whom you call the policy leader. It is a matter of pride for me that I am also part of that history. No matter what anyone says, history cannot be changed. It will remain the same forever."
“I realise that some of the controversies that took place in the recent Assembly have caused anger and dissatisfaction among our Tamil brothers and sisters. That, and since my prison history is a major part of this controversy, I would like to clarify a little about it,” he said.
Stalin recalled his imprisonment during the Emergency and the abuse that he and other political prisoners faced behind the bars. "Brother Vijay, what you said is true. There is nothing false. During the Emergency, our leader Karunanidhi convened a massive rally at Marina Beach to oppose it and vehemently criticised the MISA Act. The then Union Government dismissed the DMK government on January 30, 1976. The moment the government was dissolved, the police came to my Gopalapuram house to arrest me under the MISA Act. I was not at home that day," Stalin said.
Stalin said his father Karunanidhi had told police that he has gone to campaign and will return the next day. He also told the police that he would inform them on phone when he arrived. "When I arrived the next day, he himself called the police and asked them to arrest me," he said.
Recounting that the inhumane treatment in the prison, Stalin said, "I was subjected to many cruelties in prison. They took us and locked us in the leper prison. They locked 10 people in a small room. Inside that room, everyone had to urinate in a pot. That place was very smelly. That's where we had to sleep," he said.
He said that the police would beat with batons and kick them with boots at night, preventing them from sleeping. "They would put life-sentenced prisoners on the other side and beat us brutally. My dear brother, Member of Parliament Chitti Babu, who was also there, died in prison as a result of their beating," he recalled.
Stalin said the history of the struggle is documented and asked Vijay to go through it. "If you have doubts, didn't you say that there is a library in the Legislative Assembly? All the documents will be there. Go there and read the history of my struggle. You will understand what the truth is," he said.
Stalin alleged that Vijay has given incorrect information about the Sarkaria Commission and about Karunanidhi. "Since the Sarkaria Commission was set up, there have been many changes of government in the Union and the state. If there was any truth in these allegations, action would have been taken. You are repeating the same false allegations made by those who have a political agenda against Karunanidhi for all these years," he added.
He said that in 95 percent of the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the accused have not been proven guilty and have been acquitted. "Everyone knows very well that the ED is mostly launched for political vendetta. To be clear, the ED has filed several cases against even Congress party leaders in your coalition. How could you not know that all this portrays the Union government as a political enemy?" he asked.
"Brother Vijay, I have only one thing to ask of you. There is a dignity and respect for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is the place where many great leaders and great men sat in the past. That responsibility now lies with you. Discuss law and order, public welfare, how to take Tamil Nadu further on the path of progress, and how to protect the rights of people. That is good for Tamil Nadu and the people. My request is that we should not talk about unnecessary controversies in the Legislative Assembly," Stalin said.
He urged Vijay to keep in mind that he is a Chief Minister so he should speak with dignity. “You are now the Chief Minister of a state, speak with that dignity no matter who you talk about from now onwards. Your words and body language should be with the dignity of a Chief Minister. We are the role models for the people, don't forget that. You should act with awareness of the great responsibility you hold," he said.
In the Assembly session on September 7, Vijay, while responding to the police subsidy request, made a series of allegations against the DMK and the former CM. He also spoke about the MISA arrest. The CM made a gesture to lift his jaw using his hand while slightly bending his head.
Several political parties, including the DMK, VCK, and Communist parties condemned Vijay's gesture as a mockery of Stalin.
Vijay later explained that his body language was an accidental expression and that he had no intention of offending anyone.
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