ETV Bharat / state

'Scars Are Nothing New To Fighters': MK Stalin Responds To CM Vijay's 'Jaw' Gesture In Assembly

Chennai: DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's controversial "jaw" gesture in the Assembly, saying he still bears the scars from the Emergency when he was detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

"No matter how much one tries to demean me, history cannot be changed. It will remain forever," he said. In a 10-minute video he posted on his X handle, the former CM recounted the experiences in jail in 1976.

He said he was subjected to police brutality and is proud to be a part of DMK's political struggle. "My jaw bones were broken when they beat me. Didn't you (Vijay) also show your jaw with your hands like this? That's right. Even today, I still have the scars of the oppression I suffered, I'm not saying I don't. Many people in public life, especially those who fight for Tamils ​​and Tamil Nadu, have faced such oppression. All of us, the fighters, have come through this. Scars are nothing new to fighters," he said.

The former CM further said, "Fighting and facing its consequences is nothing new to us. This has been the history of DMK since the time of Arignar Anna, whom you call the policy leader. It is a matter of pride for me that I am also part of that history. No matter what anyone says, history cannot be changed. It will remain the same forever."

“I realise that some of the controversies that took place in the recent Assembly have caused anger and dissatisfaction among our Tamil brothers and sisters. That, and since my prison history is a major part of this controversy, I would like to clarify a little about it,” he said.

Stalin recalled his imprisonment during the Emergency and the abuse that he and other political prisoners faced behind the bars. "Brother Vijay, what you said is true. There is nothing false. During the Emergency, our leader Karunanidhi convened a massive rally at Marina Beach to oppose it and vehemently criticised the MISA Act. The then Union Government dismissed the DMK government on January 30, 1976. The moment the government was dissolved, the police came to my Gopalapuram house to arrest me under the MISA Act. I was not at home that day," Stalin said.

Stalin said his father Karunanidhi had told police that he has gone to campaign and will return the next day. He also told the police that he would inform them on phone when he arrived. "When I arrived the next day, he himself called the police and asked them to arrest me," he said.

Recounting that the inhumane treatment in the prison, Stalin said, "I was subjected to many cruelties in prison. They took us and locked us in the leper prison. They locked 10 people in a small room. Inside that room, everyone had to urinate in a pot. That place was very smelly. That's where we had to sleep," he said.