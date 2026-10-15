ETV Bharat / state

Scammers Use Fake Facebook Account Of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Swindle Haryana Woman Out Of Money

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Yamunanagar: A woman was allegedly swindled of money in Yamunanagar, Haryana, by scammers who were running a fake Facebook page in the name of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The scammers promised financial assistance for the construction of a house to the woman and her husband and made them deposit Rs 7.72 lakh into various bank accounts, on the ruse of the requirement of money for property registration and other expenses.

Following a complaint filed by the victim, the cyber police station has registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. The incident occurred in Amadalpur village of Yamunanagar. Earlier, the woman, Momina, discovered a Facebook page titled "Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thalapathy Foundation" which claimed to be an organisation run by the Chief Minister to provide financial aid to poor people. A mobile number was also provided on the page to enable people to contact the page creators. When Momina reached out on the number, the person on the other end claimed to be Chief Minister Vijay and promised to provide assistance after she narrated to him that she did not own a home and required financial support to build one.