Scalpels Over Labour Pain: Nearly 60 Percent Deliveries In Andhra Pradesh Happen Through C-Section, Study Finds
The study by the Department of Public Health at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology found that 57.1% first-time pregnancies happened through C-section.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Amaravati: In an alarming development with regard to maternal healthcare in Andhra Pradesh, nearly 60 percent of first-time deliveries are happening through Caesarean sections(C-sections) against the recommended 10-15 percent rate as per the World Health Organisation, a study has found.
The study conducted by the Department of Public Health at the 'SRM Institute of Science and Technology' was led by State Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Consultant G. Nagendra Babu. It was published on 18 May, 2026 in the journal 'Discover Public Health'.
Survey Conducted Across Four Districts
In the survey, conducted for the first time in Telugu using the 'Attitude Towards Birth Method Selection' (ATBMS) questionnaire, researchers assessed various factors influencing women, including fear, superstitions, social influences, and family pressure.
Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts, which record high rates, were chosen alongside Chittoor and Anantapur districts, which record lower rates.
In each district, one rural and one urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) were selected for the study. Information was collected from a selected group of 553 mothers (those within six weeks of delivery).
Alarming Findings
The study found that out of the 553 deliveries, 37.6% were Cesarean sections. Of these, it was found that 74.4% took place in private hospitals. Among all Cesarean deliveries, 57.1% involved women giving birth for the first time, the study revealed. Among women who had undergone a Cesarean section previously, 92.7% underwent the same type of delivery again, it found.
The Concern Around C-Sections
Hospitals offer options for natural delivery, assisted delivery (using instruments), and Caesarean sections; however, it is found that a majority of people are leaning towards Cesarean sections.
Despite warnings regarding the risks associated with high rates of Cesarean sections—including increased mortality, threats to maternal and child health, and the potential for post-surgical complications-these concerns are largely being disregarded.
The team behind the C-section study in Andhra Pradesh has reported that among the southern Indian states, Telangana records the highest rate of Cesarean sections at 60.7%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 44.9% and Andhra Pradesh at 42.4%.
The increasing tendency towards C-sections is believed to be driven by pregnant women opting for the surgical procedure out of a fear of labor pain, as well as the belief that children should be born during auspicious astrological timings.
Furthermore, the practice of some private practitioners convincing patients that Caesarean sections are the easier and more convenient option has also emerged as a significant issue.
Need For Awareness
G Nagendrababu, who led the C-section study said that Caesarean sections should be performed only when medically necessary.
“Women who consent to C-sections due to a lack of proper awareness are experiencing postpartum complications. Measures must be undertaken to raise awareness regarding this issue through ASHA workers, ANMs, and midwives," he said.
WHO Caution
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, Caesarean deliveries should not exceed 10–15% of total births. However, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), this figure has surpassed 42% in Andhra Pradesh. Consequently, the fact that AP has risen to the third position in the country for C-section deliveries underscores the severity of the issue.
The WHO data further noted that Caesarean section rates have increased steadily worldwide over the last decades. Interestingly, the trend has not been accompanied by significant maternal or perinatal benefits, the global health body said.
“On the contrary, there is evidence that, beyond a certain threshold, increasing caesarean section rates may be associated with increased maternal and perinatal morbidity,” it said.
As per the WHO, Caesarean birth is associated with short- and long-term risks that can extend many years beyond the current delivery and affect the health of the woman, the child and future pregnancies. “High rates of caesarean section are associated with substantial health-care costs”.
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