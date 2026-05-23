ETV Bharat / state

Scalpels Over Labour Pain: Nearly 60 Percent Deliveries In Andhra Pradesh Happen Through C-Section, Study Finds

Amaravati: In an alarming development with regard to maternal healthcare in Andhra Pradesh, nearly 60 percent of first-time deliveries are happening through Caesarean sections(C-sections) against the recommended 10-15 percent rate as per the World Health Organisation, a study has found.

The study conducted by the Department of Public Health at the 'SRM Institute of Science and Technology' was led by State Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Consultant G. Nagendra Babu. It was published on 18 May, 2026 in the journal 'Discover Public Health'.

Survey Conducted Across Four Districts

In the survey, conducted for the first time in Telugu using the 'Attitude Towards Birth Method Selection' (ATBMS) questionnaire, researchers assessed various factors influencing women, including fear, superstitions, social influences, and family pressure.

Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts, which record high rates, were chosen alongside Chittoor and Anantapur districts, which record lower rates.

In each district, one rural and one urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) were selected for the study. Information was collected from a selected group of 553 mothers (those within six weeks of delivery).

Alarming Findings

The study found that out of the 553 deliveries, 37.6% were Cesarean sections. Of these, it was found that 74.4% took place in private hospitals. Among all Cesarean deliveries, 57.1% involved women giving birth for the first time, the study revealed. Among women who had undergone a Cesarean section previously, 92.7% underwent the same type of delivery again, it found.

The Concern Around C-Sections

Hospitals offer options for natural delivery, assisted delivery (using instruments), and Caesarean sections; however, it is found that a majority of people are leaning towards Cesarean sections.

Despite warnings regarding the risks associated with high rates of Cesarean sections—including increased mortality, threats to maternal and child health, and the potential for post-surgical complications-these concerns are largely being disregarded.