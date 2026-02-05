ETV Bharat / state

SC Upholds 2023 Election Of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the election of Congress member K Y Nanjegowda as MLA from the Malur constituency (Kolar district) in the Karnataka assembly elections of 2023.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench noted that even after the recount of the votes, Nanjegowda secured 250 more votes than his opponent KS Manjunath Gowda from BJP. Senior advocate A M Singhvi appeared for the appellant before the bench.

The apex court set aside the Karnataka High Court's judgment of September 2025 which annulled Congress leader election.

During the hearing, the bench opened the sealed cover in the presence of the parties. The bench noted that even after the recount, Nanjegowda is the winner. The bench noted Nanjegowda secured 50,957 votes and Manjunath Gowda got 50, 707 votes.