SC Upholds 2023 Election Of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda
The apex court set aside the Karnataka High Court's judgment of September 2025 which annulled Congress leader election.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the election of Congress member K Y Nanjegowda as MLA from the Malur constituency (Kolar district) in the Karnataka assembly elections of 2023.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench noted that even after the recount of the votes, Nanjegowda secured 250 more votes than his opponent KS Manjunath Gowda from BJP. Senior advocate A M Singhvi appeared for the appellant before the bench.
During the hearing, the bench opened the sealed cover in the presence of the parties. The bench noted that even after the recount, Nanjegowda is the winner. The bench noted Nanjegowda secured 50,957 votes and Manjunath Gowda got 50, 707 votes.
"That being so, the election of the candidate from Malur remains unaffected even after compliance with the direction of recounting of votes issued by the high court. Consequently, we allow this appeal, to the extent that the impugned decision of setting aside the election of appellant is set aside and the election of the appellant from Malur is upheld," said the apex court
During the 2023 assembly election, Nanjegowda won by a margin of 248 votes against the BJP candidate. Later, the BJP candidate filed an election petition in the high court seeking recount of the votes, alleging irregularities. The high court set aside the election and ordered a recount of the votes and a fresh declaration of results.
The Congress leader moved the apex court against the high court order. In October, last year, the apex court had directed the returning officer to submit the result after recounting in a sealed cover.