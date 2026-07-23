ETV Bharat / state

SC To Examine Goa Leader's Plea Against Defection Of Congress MLAs To BJP In 2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea challenging a decision of the Speaker of the Goa Assembly, who had rejected a petition by the Congress party for the disqualification of eight of its MLAs, who had defected to the ruling BJP in 2022.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench agreed to examine the plea filed by Congress leader Girish Chodankar over the defection of the eight MLAs.

The defections took the NDA’s majority of 25 (20 BJP MLAs, MGP 2, Independents 3) in the Goa Assembly to 33. The Congress was left with three MLAs and the Goa Forward Party with one. There also are two AAP MLAs and one from the Revolutionary Goans Party in the Assembly.

During the hearing today, the counsel for the Congress leader said that 11 MLAs, who were elected on the party’s symbol, merged with the BJP.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that according to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, if two-thirds of the legislature party merged with another party, it amounted to a merger of political parties as well. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Speaker's office.