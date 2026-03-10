ETV Bharat / state

SC Stays Death Sentence Of Convict In Bhopal Minors Rape-Murder Case

Bhopal: The Supreme Court has granted an interim stay on the triple death sentence awarded to Atul Nihale, convicted in the rape and murder case of a five-year-old minor girl in the Shahjahanabad area of Bhopal in 2024.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria granted the stay on the death sentence while admitting the appeal filed by the convict against the decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. During the hearing, the High Court stated that “every drop of evidence clearly demonstrates the cruelty of the accused.”

On September 24, 2024, Atul Nihale allegedly raped and murdered the 5-year-old girl in the Vajpayee Nagar Multi-family in the Madhya Pradesh capital. On March 18, 2025, the accused was sentenced to triple death under various sections of the POCSO Act, including rape, murder, and the Criminal Procedure Code. In January 2026, the Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld the death sentence, stating that the very thought of it was horrifying. The High Court considered it a "rarest of rare" case.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court has also ordered that the court will now decide whether to interfere with the lower court and High Court decisions based on the record and arguments from both parties.

The girl disappeared after leaving her grandmother's house