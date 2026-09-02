ETV Bharat / state

SC Status Not Available To Those Who Convert To Christianity: Madurai Bench Of Madras High Court

Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has categorically stated that persons who convert to Christianity will lose their Scheduled Caste status and will not be able to claim legal protection under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a petition filed by Ravikumar, a resident of Thenkarai in Theni district, he alleged that the principal of the school where he worked had humiliated him on the basis of caste and that he was transferred to another educational institution as a revenge.

He also claimed that he belongs to the Hindu Adi Dravidian community and demanded that the police be ordered to take action against the school administration under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

The case came up for hearing before Justice L. Victoria Gowri. At that time, important documents were filed by the school administration. In it, it was stated that the petitioner was baptized in a church in Usilampatti in 2015 and continues to follow the Christian religion. Subsequently, the school administration argued that the petitioner had concealed the information regarding his religious conversion and filed it stating that he was a Hindu Adi Dravidian.

Considering the arguments, the judge noted that under the Constitution, recognition of the Scheduled Caste community is given only to people belonging to specific religions.