SC Status At Birth Remains Valid For Life, Can't Be Revoked Due To Legal Changes: Gujarat HC
Ranjit Vasantlal Makwana of the Mochi community was denied promotion by the EPFO following an amendment to the Scheduled Caste list by Parliament in 2002.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Delivering a significant verdict regarding Scheduled Caste (SC) status and reservation benefits, the Gujarat High Court on Monday observed that if an individual has legally availed of SC reservation benefits at the time of birth — or under the laws applicable at that time — those benefits or promotions cannot be revoked based on subsequent changes in the law.
Caste is an identity acquired at birth, and legislative amendments generally apply prospectively, having no impact on legal rights already secured, it said.
This case pertains to Ranjit Vasantlal Makwana, a staffer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). He had joined service in 1995 under the SC reservation quota as a member of the Mochi community and received a promotion in 2003.
However, in 2002, the Parliament amended the list of Scheduled Castes, granting only the Mochi community residing in the Dang district and the Umargam taluka of Valsad the benefits. Based on the amended list, the EPFO decided to revoke Makwana's promotion.
Hearing the petition challenging this decision, the high court observed that caste is an identity acquired at birth that remains with an individual throughout their life. Changes made by Parliament to the SC list apply prospectively and do not affect reservation benefits legally obtained before such changes.
Observing that reservation or promotion benefits legally secured earlier cannot be withdrawn based on subsequent legal amendments, the High Court dismissed EPFO's plea and upheld the tribunal's decision in favour of the employee.
Lawyer Rajesh Savjani said the verdict provides significant legal clarity regarding Scheduled Caste status and reservation rights.
"An individual who has legitimately availed the benefits of reservation under the law prevailing at the time cannot be deprived of their rights based on subsequent legal changes. This ruling will serve as a crucial guide for similar cases in the future," he added.
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