ETV Bharat / state

SC Status At Birth Remains Valid For Life, Can't Be Revoked Due To Legal Changes: Gujarat HC

Ahmedabad: Delivering a significant verdict regarding Scheduled Caste (SC) status and reservation benefits, the Gujarat High Court on Monday observed that if an individual has legally availed of SC reservation benefits at the time of birth — or under the laws applicable at that time — those benefits or promotions cannot be revoked based on subsequent changes in the law.

Caste is an identity acquired at birth, and legislative amendments generally apply prospectively, having no impact on legal rights already secured, it said.

This case pertains to Ranjit Vasantlal Makwana, a staffer of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). He had joined service in 1995 under the SC reservation quota as a member of the Mochi community and received a promotion in 2003.

However, in 2002, the Parliament amended the list of Scheduled Castes, granting only the Mochi community residing in the Dang district and the Umargam taluka of Valsad the benefits. Based on the amended list, the EPFO ​​decided to revoke Makwana's promotion.