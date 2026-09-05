ETV Bharat / state

SC/ST, Intimidation Charges Added Against Hindutva Influencer Bhardwaj; POCSO Invoked Too

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on the father of a minor activist, during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in July. A POCSO case has also been registered against him.

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr earlier in the day, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

CJP co-convener Saurav Das said Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to criminal intimidation with threat of death, and provisions of the SC/ST Act have been added to the existing FIR.

"Attempt to murder or attempt to culpable homicide" provisions would also be added shortly, Das said, adding that the legal team was pressing for inclusion of a grievous injury section.

The action follows outrage over an interview in which Bhardwaj claimed he had "cracked the skull" of the minor activist's father during the July 20 protest and escaped arrest because of his political connections.

"I cracked the skull... Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches," Bhardwaj had said in the interview. Delhi Police had earlier said Sanjay's injuries were simple in nature and were caused by a steel bracelet. Bhardwaj later claimed in a podcast that he had acted in self-defence.