SC/ST Act Invoked In UPSC Aspirants' Racial Abuse Case: Delhi Police
Three UPSC aspirants from Arunachal Pradesh were humiliated by neighbours in Malviya Nagar over AC installation on February 20. One of them has been arrested.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have been invoked in the case related to racial abuse and humiliation of three women UPSC aspirants from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.
The provisions were invoked based on the material available on record, police said, adding that one of the accused, Ruby Jain, has been arrested. Officials said the investigation is now being conducted by an ACP-rank officer, while further investigation is underway and is being closely supervised by senior officers.
The victims were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by their neighbours — Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain — on February 20, following a dispute over repair work at their rented flat. The neighbours reportedly even called the women "dhandhewali (sex worker)". The trio had engaged an electrician at their flat on the fourth-floor to install an air conditioner.
Police said dust and debris from the drilling work fell on the floor below, triggering objections from neighbours, after which the situation quickly worsened. The women further alleged that a neighbour couple hurled abuses and made derogatory and racial remarks targeting them and the Northeastern community. A purported video of the incident later went viral on social media.
Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused couple under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including provisions related to outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and related factors.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the accused will face stringent action. "The lady who insulted & abused our 3 Arunachalee girls in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi has been arrested. Stringent action will be taken as per the law. The male has also been booked. The necessary Charge Sheet will be filled at the earliest," he shared on X.
The lady who insulted & abused our 3 Arunachalee girls in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi has been arrested. Stringent action will be taken as per law. The male has also been booked. The necessary Charge Sheet will be filled at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/qkw3FqG9Pe— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 25, 2026
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged racial abuse and humiliation and urged Delhi Police Commissioner to take swift and strict action in the matter.
Strongly condemn the shameful incident of racial abuse faced by our three young sisters from Arunachal Pradesh residing in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. Such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our society.— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 24, 2026
Immediately after learning about the matter…
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also condemned the incident. "Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalised, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears. Outraging a woman's modesty is not what a civilised nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters, too. Urge the authorities to take stringent actions against the perpetrators," he shared on X.
Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalized, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears.— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 24, 2026
The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Nagaland…
Congress MP from Inner Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba, along with several other political leaders, personalities and organisations, also condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the accused.
