SC/ST Act Invoked In UPSC Aspirants' Racial Abuse Case: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have been invoked in the case related to racial abuse and humiliation of three women UPSC aspirants from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

The provisions were invoked based on the material available on record, police said, adding that one of the accused, Ruby Jain, has been arrested. Officials said the investigation is now being conducted by an ACP-rank officer, while further investigation is underway and is being closely supervised by senior officers.

The victims were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by their neighbours — Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain — on February 20, following a dispute over repair work at their rented flat. The neighbours reportedly even called the women "dhandhewali (sex worker)". The trio had engaged an electrician at their flat on the fourth-floor to install an air conditioner.

Police said dust and debris from the drilling work fell on the floor below, triggering objections from neighbours, after which the situation quickly worsened. The women further alleged that a neighbour couple hurled abuses and made derogatory and racial remarks targeting them and the Northeastern community. A purported video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused couple under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including provisions related to outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and related factors.