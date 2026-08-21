ETV Bharat / state

SC Sets Aside Order Permitting Dayanidhi Maran’s Plea To Summon Telecom Secretary As Court Witness

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a Madras High Court order that directed the trial court to summon the Union Telecom Secretary as a court witness in a case against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran relating to the alleged setting up of “illegal” telephone exchanges.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices KV Viswanathan and Arun Palli. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the CBI challenging the High Court's March 25 order. The bench said it is inclined to restore the trial court's order and permits the respondent to summon the secretary telecom as a defence witness as indicated in our August 10 order.

"We set aside the high court's order and restore the trial court's order. We permit the respondent to have the option to summon the secretary, telecom, as a defence witness, if he so desires," said the bench.