SC Sets Aside Order Permitting Dayanidhi Maran’s Plea To Summon Telecom Secretary As Court Witness
The court said it is inclined to restore the trial court's order and permits the respondent to summon the secretary telecom as a defence witness.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a Madras High Court order that directed the trial court to summon the Union Telecom Secretary as a court witness in a case against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran relating to the alleged setting up of “illegal” telephone exchanges.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices KV Viswanathan and Arun Palli. The bench was hearing a plea filed by the CBI challenging the High Court's March 25 order. The bench said it is inclined to restore the trial court's order and permits the respondent to summon the secretary telecom as a defence witness as indicated in our August 10 order.
"We set aside the high court's order and restore the trial court's order. We permit the respondent to have the option to summon the secretary, telecom, as a defence witness, if he so desires," said the bench.
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Maran, objected to summoning the telecom secretary as a defence witness, stating it would be appropriate if he were summoned as a court witness.
The apex court on August 10 asked advocates representing Maran why the secretary, telecom, could not be summoned as a defence witness. The bench asked Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, whether he objected if the secretary, telecom, was summoned as a defence witness. Raju said that he would not object to such a direction.
The trial court in its order dated October 10, 2025, had rejected Maran's prayer to summon the telecom secretary as the court witness.
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