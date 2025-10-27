ETV Bharat / state

SC Reserves Verdict On Notification Of Conservative Reserve In Jharkhand

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. ( Representational Image/AFP )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgment on issues in connection with the notification of areas under the Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary and the Sasangdaburu Conservation Reserve as a conservation reserve in Jharkhand.

The bench reserved the verdict in the matter after hearing submissions from senior advocate and amicus curiae K Parameshwar, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who represented the Jharkhand government, and solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented PSU Steel Authority of India Limited.

Parameshwar raised the issue of a delay in notifying the areas as a conservation reserve and alleged that the proposed area for the conservation reserve is sought to be decreased from 31,468.25 hectares to around 24,000 hectares, keeping in mind the interest of private mining firms.

Sibal opposed the submissions made by the amicus. Sibal said that 38 per cent of the area of Jharkhand is forest and the state is committed to preserving it.

Mehta urged the bench that it be allowed to keep mining iron ore from its existing mines, which are in close vicinity of the proposed wildlife sanctuary, in the national interest. The apex court was informed that today, the position is clear so far as 24,000 hectares is concerned, there are no working mines, and they have ancillary units.

Mehta said the government of India, for all critical work, for example, Chandrayan or railways or building bridges, etc., does not go to private steel suppliers and therefore SAIL has come into existence. Mehta said SAIL, for example, is given some mines by the government, then they do not exhaust the entire natural resources simultaneously, and they do it in a phased manner, and as per the phased manner, the production of steel is calculated and based on it, the proposed production of steel. “Lordships were pleased to say all operational mines... we have mines which are yet to be operational…”, said Mehta.

The CJI said, “If they come into the area identified by the MoEF (conservation area), then whatever may be…we permit you but not in the area which is declared wildlife…”.

The CJI said, “The affidavit clearly says in 126 compartments no mining activities are going on…”. The bench was informed that there are some incidental activities. Mehta urged the bench to clarify that all mines, instead of operational mines. “We will not permit any mining activity in 126 compartments (in 31,468.25 hectares)…”, said the CJI. Mehta said we have mining leases. The CJI replied maybe and added, “You may have anything. The law can’t be different for the Union of India and other…in 126 whatever areas are identified by MoEF, your own organ….”.