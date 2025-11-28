ETV Bharat / state

SC Rejects TN Govt’s Review Petition, Upholds Acquittal Of Dashwanth In Minor’s Rape And Murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking a review of its October 8 judgment acquitting the prime accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl.

The bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, which heard this petition, dismissed it and confirmed the release of the accused, Dashwanth. He had been convicted and was facing the death penalty for the alleged murder of a seven-year-old girl.

The girl, hailing from Madhanandhapuram, went missing while playing outside her home on 5 February 2017. The dead body of the girl was found three days later in a burnt state. The police arrested Dashwanth, a resident of Porur, Chennai, on charges of rape and murder.