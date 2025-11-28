SC Rejects TN Govt’s Review Petition, Upholds Acquittal Of Dashwanth In Minor’s Rape And Murder
Published : November 28, 2025 at 8:11 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking a review of its October 8 judgment acquitting the prime accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl.
The bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, which heard this petition, dismissed it and confirmed the release of the accused, Dashwanth. He had been convicted and was facing the death penalty for the alleged murder of a seven-year-old girl.
The girl, hailing from Madhanandhapuram, went missing while playing outside her home on 5 February 2017. The dead body of the girl was found three days later in a burnt state. The police arrested Dashwanth, a resident of Porur, Chennai, on charges of rape and murder.
The Chengalpattu Women's Court in February 2018 pronounced a death sentence to Daswanth. The verdict was later confirmed by the Madras High Court. Subsequently, Dashwanth moved the Supreme Court challenging the death sentence.
Hearing his petition, the apex court ruled that the police had failed to prove the charges against Dashwanth beyond a reasonable doubt. On October 8, the three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sanjay Karol, and Justice Sandeep Mehta quashed the death sentence, stating that the sentence was given only based on DNA sample analysis. The court also ordered the immediate release of Dashwanth.
A review petition was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government seeking a review of this verdict. Dashwanth was also acquitted by a trial court in his mother's murder case due to significant failures by the prosecution. His mother was killed while Dashwanth was out on bail, before his conviction for the girl’s murder.
