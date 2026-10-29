Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea; Keralam YouTuber Khader Karippodi Surrenders In Attempted Murder Case
Kasaragod police to formally arrest Public Kerala channel operator; he had reportedly been absconding for four months following an alleged attack on an expatriate businessman
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Kasaragod: YouTuber Khader Karippodi, who had reportedly been absconding for around four months in connection with an attempted murder case, surrendered before the Kasaragod Town Police on Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.
Khader appeared before the investigation team at around 11 AM, following the apex court’s decision. Police said they would formally arrest him in the case and proceed with further investigation.
The case relates to an alleged attack on Abdul Ahad, hailing from Pallikkara in Uduma also in Kasaragod district, following a dispute over financial transactions in the Middle East.
According to the police case, Khader and three others allegedly lured Ahad to a location near a restaurant at Nullippadi in Kasaragod and attacked him with weapons.
Ahad sustained serious injuries to his face and limbs. The assault was allegedly carried out using an iron rod, a penknife and interlocking paving blocks. CCTV footage purportedly showing the attack subsequently circulated widely on social media.
Police launched a search for the accused following the incident.
Khader had approached the Kasaragod District Sessions Court and the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but his pleas were rejected. He subsequently moved the Supreme Court, which also declined relief and directed him to appear before the investigating team.
Multiple Criminal Cases Against YouTuber
Khader operates the YouTube channel Public Kerala, which reportedly has around 17.9 lakh (1.79 million) subscribers.
Police said he faces 10 criminal cases registered at various police stations in Kasaragod district. Seven of these cases, according to the police, are registered at Kasaragod Town Police Station and include allegations relating to assaults on police personnel, financial offences and attempts to promote religious discord.
He is also an accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Karippodi was previously arrested in connection with allegations that he uploaded a YouTube video revealing the identity of a survivor in a POCSO case. Although he was granted bail in that case, he allegedly failed to appear for trial after going into hiding in connection with the attempted murder case.
The Hosdurg Fast Track Court subsequently cancelled his bail and issued a non-bailable warrant.
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