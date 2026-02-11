ETV Bharat / state

SC Rebukes Lady Advocate Over Derogatory Facebook Post On Rape Complainant

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly criticized a lady advocate for publishing a Facebook post targeting another woman, who is the complainant in one of the rape cases registered against Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a writ petition filed by advocate Deepa Joseph who had approached the apex court apprehending arrest by the Kerala Police in connection with her social media post. Subhash Chandran KR, advocate on record appeared for survivor/caveator before the bench.

The bench minced no words in expressing its discontent with the language used in the post. "Are you expected to write this type of language? You are an advocate," CJI told Deepa Joseph, who was also present along with her lawyer Wills Mathew.

Joseph replied that the post’s contents were based on the information given by the husband of the woman, who had levelled the rape allegation against the Congress legislator. She said that the husband approached her, and he is the one who informed her, and her post was based on his statement.

The bench seemed unconvinced with the response. The CJI asked, "Do we expect a practising woman advocate to write all these things?". The petitioner said that she did not write anything defamatory and did not disclose the identity of the victim".