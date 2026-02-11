SC Rebukes Lady Advocate Over Derogatory Facebook Post On Rape Complainant
Stating that the language used in the post was most derogatory, the CJI said, "You have not spared a single word in your dictionary."
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly criticized a lady advocate for publishing a Facebook post targeting another woman, who is the complainant in one of the rape cases registered against Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a writ petition filed by advocate Deepa Joseph who had approached the apex court apprehending arrest by the Kerala Police in connection with her social media post. Subhash Chandran KR, advocate on record appeared for survivor/caveator before the bench.
The bench minced no words in expressing its discontent with the language used in the post. "Are you expected to write this type of language? You are an advocate," CJI told Deepa Joseph, who was also present along with her lawyer Wills Mathew.
Joseph replied that the post’s contents were based on the information given by the husband of the woman, who had levelled the rape allegation against the Congress legislator. She said that the husband approached her, and he is the one who informed her, and her post was based on his statement.
The bench seemed unconvinced with the response. The CJI asked, "Do we expect a practising woman advocate to write all these things?". The petitioner said that she did not write anything defamatory and did not disclose the identity of the victim".
The bench said that the language used in the post was "most derogatory for a woman". The CJI said that he was surprised that a "woman can write like this against another woman". "You have not spared a single word in your dictionary. And still, you are not regretting it! Should we read out in public what you have written?" the CJI asked.
The petitioner's lawyer said that only the information given by the husband of the complainant was posted. The CJI asked, “If the husband has come to you and confided in you since you are an advocate, then will you put such confidential information in the public domain?"
The bench asked, “Did the husband engage you to write all this nonsense?" “Are you fashioning this litigation to enforce your rights or to publicise a particular point of view which may be bordering on culpability?" Justice Bagchi asked.
The petitioner's lawyer submitted that she is only seeking that the police should comply with the directions regarding arrest. “Had it been a man who had written all this nonsense, we would have got him arrested here itself," CJI said. The petitioner's lawyer requested that the police be asked to interrogate her virtually.
After hearing the submissions, the bench declined to entertain the plea and gave the liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court.
