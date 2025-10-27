ETV Bharat / state

SC Orders JKCA Polls In 12 Weeks Under Supervision Of Former CEC

File photo of former Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti, who has agreed to supervise the JKCA polls. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) should be held within 12 weeks under the supervision of a former chief election commissioner.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench took note of the submissions that A K Joti, a former CEC, has agreed to supervise the JKCA polls.

The bench said that irrespective of whether the constitution of the JKCA is registered, the polls will be held as per the provisions of the constitution.

The bench was informed that the former CEC has sought 12 weeks’ time for conducting the JKCA polls.