SC Orders JKCA Polls In 12 Weeks Under Supervision Of Former CEC
The bench also asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to render all assistance to the former CEC for conducting the polls.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 27, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) should be held within 12 weeks under the supervision of a former chief election commissioner.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench took note of the submissions that A K Joti, a former CEC, has agreed to supervise the JKCA polls.
The bench said that irrespective of whether the constitution of the JKCA is registered, the polls will be held as per the provisions of the constitution.
The bench was informed that the former CEC has sought 12 weeks’ time for conducting the JKCA polls.
The bench also asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to render all assistance to the former CEC for conducting the polls for the cricket body of the Union territory.
Previously, the apex court had upheld the new constitution of the JKCA. The constitution was drafted under the supervision of the BCCI.
To implement the JKCA constitution, the BCCI appointed a sub-committee in June 2021, consisting of Brigadier Anil Gupta, former cricketer and present BCCI president Mithun Manhas, and senior advocate Sunil Sethi.