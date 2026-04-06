ETV Bharat / state

SC Orders CBI Probe Into Allotment Of Contracts To Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's Kin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a preliminary inquiry within two weeks into the award of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned by family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The apex court said the Arunachal Pradesh government and all its concerned departments, authorities, and instrumentalities should cooperate fully with the CBI. The apex court made it clear that the state of Arunachal Pradesh must ensure that no record, physical or electronic, relevant to the subject matter of the enquiry and investigation is destroyed.

A bench led by Justice Vikram Nath directed the central agency to register a preliminary inquiry.

“The CBI shall register a preliminary enquiry (PE) within two weeks from the date of the judgment and shall proceed in accordance with law. The PE and the consequential investigation, if any, shall cover the award and execution of public works, contracts, and work orders in Arunachal Pradesh for the period of 1.1.2015 to 31.12.2025, including the works and compilations on record in these proceedings,” said Justice Nath, pronouncing the verdict on behalf of the bench.

Justice Nath said, “The CBI shall, in particular, examine awards made to respondents 4-6, and to firms and individuals related to them, and shall examine the procurement process. The reasons and approvals for dispensing with open tender. The compliance with the applicable statutory and statutory requirements. The availability and custody of records, the flow of funds and payments, and such other connected aspects as are necessary to ascertain whether any legality or cognisable offence is disclosed”.

The bench said the state of Arunachal Pradesh and all its concerned departments, authorities, and instrumentalities shall cooperate fully with the CBI.

The bench said that within four weeks, they should make available all relevant records, including sanction orders, administrative approvals, technical sanctions, tenders, comparative statements, tender committee records, work orders, agreements, bills, vouchers, utilisation certificates and all electronic data related to e-procurement and payments.

The bench said that within one week, the chief secretary shall designate a nodal officer for coordination with the CBI and each concerned department shall designate a nodal officer within the same period. “The state of Arunachal Pradesh shall ensure that no record, physical or electronic, relevant to the subject matter of the enquiry and investigation is destroyed”, said Justice Nath.

The bench said the CBI should file a status report before it within 16 weeks.

On February 17, the Supreme Court reserved its order on a plea for a CBI probe into the award of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms owned by the family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria. The bench asked the counsel appearing for the parties to submit their written submissions within two weeks.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, referred to the recent affidavit filed by the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Bhushan argued that a number of contracts were awarded to companies owned by the family members of the chief minister and sought a CBI investigation into the matter and stressed that the state police would not be able to investigate the matter impartially. “This is reeking of corruption,” he said.

The plea filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa alleged that all government contracts in the state were being awarded to the CM's close family members