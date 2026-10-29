ETV Bharat / state

'SC Must Restore Previous Elected Govt In Bengal': Abhishek Banerjee After Court's SIR Observations

Kolkata: Questioning the electoral legitimacy of the BJP government in West Bengal, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee urged the Supreme Court to "restore" his party's previous administration and direct fresh elections within six months.

Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, made the remark after the Supreme Court said it has not yet adjudicated the legality of the Election Commission's use of the "logical discrepancy" category to scrutinise voters' details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Observing that its earlier permission for the exercise in West Bengal was only an interim arrangement, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that its decision in the Bihar SIR matter did not amount to a final determination of every issue arising from the SIR.

"What a convenient democracy! If a manipulated mandate can produce a full fledged government, what remains of electoral legitimacy? By this logic, the present State Government should be treated as INTERIM," he said in a social media post, reacting to a report on the apex court's observations.

"The SC must restore the previous elected government in West Bengal and direct fresh elections within six months, ensuring that every eligible voter wrongfully excluded from the electoral rolls is reinstated. Otherwise, the only thing LOGICAL about this reasoning is how conveniently it overlooks the DISCREPANCIES," he added.