SC: Is This Court Going To Monitor Every Murder Or Violent Incident In West Bengal?
The bench was informed that the brother and family members of one of the deceased were receiving death threats from some influential persons.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 17, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a petitioner if it is going to monitor every murder or violent incident happening in West Bengal, while hearing a plea concerning the alleged killing of three BJP workers after the 2018 local bodies elections in the state.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia had filed the plea in 2018 and he was also appearing for the brother of one of the deceased.
It was argued before the bench that 19 murders, which were political in nature, took place in the state at that time. Bhatia said five closure reports were filed in these 19 matters.
The bench asked Bhatia why he had not approached the Calcutta High Court with his grievance. Bhatia gave a brief background of the case and added that three ghastly murders that took place in West Bengal were brought to the notice of the apex court.
The bench was informed that the brother and family members of one of the deceased were receiving death threats from some influential persons. Justice Nath asked Bhatia, “Every murder or every violent incident that happens in West Bengal, is this court going to monitor everything…”
After hearing submissions from Bhatia, the bench said the petitioner should approach the high court for seeking relief. Bhatia said the family members of one of the deceased should be provided security as they were receiving threats. He said the deceased's brother has also filed an application in the apex court.
Bhatia referred to the post-mortem report of one of the deceased. After examining the report, Justice Mehta said that prima facie it appeared to be a classic case of suicidal hanging. Bhatia said that he would file a rejoinder affidavit in the matter. The bench granted him two weeks to file the rejoinder affidavit and scheduled the matter for hearing on March 10.
The apex court in August 2018 had agreed to examine the plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged killing of three BJP workers in West Bengal after the local bodies elections in the state. It was also alleged that family members of three slain BJP workers, Shaktipad Sarkar, Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar, were being threatened.
