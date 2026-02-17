ETV Bharat / state

SC: Is This Court Going To Monitor Every Murder Or Violent Incident In West Bengal?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a petitioner if it is going to monitor every murder or violent incident happening in West Bengal, while hearing a plea concerning the alleged killing of three BJP workers after the 2018 local bodies elections in the state.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia had filed the plea in 2018 and he was also appearing for the brother of one of the deceased.

It was argued before the bench that 19 murders, which were political in nature, took place in the state at that time. Bhatia said five closure reports were filed in these 19 matters.

The bench asked Bhatia why he had not approached the Calcutta High Court with his grievance. Bhatia gave a brief background of the case and added that three ghastly murders that took place in West Bengal were brought to the notice of the apex court.